ओम पुरी के निधन पर बॉलीवुड सितारों ने किए भावुक ट्वीट्स

शूटिंग कर शाम को ही घर लौटे थे ओम पुरी, रात को दिल का दौरा पडऩे से हुआ निधन

मुंबई। अभिनेता ओम पुरा को दिल का दौरा पडऩे से गुरुवार शाम मुंबई में निधन हो गया। वे 66 साल के थे। उनके करीबी दोस्त फिल्ममेकर अशेक पंडित ने सबसे पहले इस खबर की पुष्टि ट्विटर पर की। पुरी पिछली शाम ही शूटिंग पूरी कर घर लौटे थे। खबर है कि शुक्रवार सुबह जब ड्राइवर ने उनके घर की घंटी बजाई तो किसी ने दरवाजा नहीं खोला। 18 अक्टूबर 1950 में अंबाला में जन्मे ओम पुरी ने 1975 में मराठी फिल्म घासीराम कोतवाल से अपना फिल्मी करियर शुरू किया था। यहां पढ़ें बॉलीवुड सितारों के ट्वीट्स -

Sad & shocked to know that versatile actor Om Puri jee has expired due to heart attack early morning today. #RIP. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 6, 2017

Solid actor....Solid filmography....immense talent.... #RIPOmPuri ....cinema has truly lost a brilliant artist.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 6, 2017

RIP Om Puri.

We have lost one of our finest.

A talent, A Voice, A Spirit.

Will miss you Puri Saab. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) January 6, 2017

Shocked to know that the immensely talented actor #OmPuri passed away. Big loss to our film industry. RIP — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 6, 2017

Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can’t believe that one of our greatest actors #OmPuri is no more. Deeply saddened & shocked. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 6, 2017

RIP Om puri .. interactions with you were always full of life.. you were one of the finest artist we are proud of.. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) January 6, 2017

Goodbye Om! A part of me goes with you today. How can I ever forget those passionate nights we spent together talking about cinema & life ? — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 6, 2017

It's a sad day for cinema ... we just lost one of our greats... gone but will never be forgotten ... #RIPOmPuri Saab ... — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 6, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing of the massively talented Om Puri. May god give peace to his soul & strength to his family #RIPOmPuri — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 6, 2017

So long Omji. Prided myself on being his friend peer & admirer. Who dare say my Om Puri is no more ? He lives through his work. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 6, 2017