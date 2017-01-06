Patrika Hindi News

ओम पुरी के निधन पर बॉलीवुड सितारों ने किए भावुक ट्वीट्स

Updated: IST Om Puri
शूटिंग कर शाम को ही घर लौटे थे ओम पुरी, रात को दिल का दौरा पडऩे से हुआ निधन

मुंबई। अभिनेता ओम पुरा को दिल का दौरा पडऩे से गुरुवार शाम मुंबई में निधन हो गया। वे 66 साल के थे। उनके करीबी दोस्त फिल्ममेकर अशेक पंडित ने सबसे पहले इस खबर की पुष्टि ट्विटर पर की। पुरी पिछली शाम ही शूटिंग पूरी कर घर लौटे थे। खबर है कि शुक्रवार सुबह जब ड्राइवर ने उनके घर की घंटी बजाई तो किसी ने दरवाजा नहीं खोला। 18 अक्टूबर 1950 में अंबाला में जन्मे ओम पुरी ने 1975 में मराठी फिल्म घासीराम कोतवाल से अपना फिल्मी करियर शुरू किया था। यहां पढ़ें बॉलीवुड सितारों के ट्वीट्स -
