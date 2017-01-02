Istanbul attack: बॉलीवुड फिल्म निर्माता की मौत, शोक में डूबा फिल्म जगत 

The victims are Mr.Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms.Khushi Shah from Gujarat. /2— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 1 January 2017
Shocked by the news of losing one of my long time & dearest friend, Abis Rizvi, in the shootout in Istanbul. Will miss you my friend. RIP pic.twitter.com/KFhHjx6Xci— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 1, 2017
Life is too short to be taken for granted. R.I.P #AbisRizvi . #istanbulattack— Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) January 2, 2017
Shocking .. Life is too short, we take too much for granted.. #RIP #AbisRizvi .. Good man.. My condolences to the family #istambulattack— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 1, 2017
Devastated by the death of my friend #AbisRizvi in the dastardly terrorist attack this morning in an #Istanbul nightclub.— Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) January 1, 2017
Devastated to hear that our friend #AbisRizvi was shot dead in the Istanbul nightclub attack. My heart goes out to his family. RIP— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) 1 January 2017
#AboutLastNight I lost a very dear #friend a #beautiful #soul #AbisRizvi Omg I m in shock n pain n startled #life is so #fragile #RIP— shama sikander (@shamasikander) 1 January 2017