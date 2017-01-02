Patrika Hindi News

#Istanbul attack: बॉलीवुड फिल्म निर्माता की मौत, शोक में डूबा फिल्म जगत 

Updated: IST abis rizvi
विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने ट्वीट कर हमले में मारे गए बॉलीवुड फिल्मकार के बारे जानकारी साझा की...

इस्तांबुल। एक अज्ञात बंदूकधारी ने नए साल के जश्र को देखते-देखते मातम में बदल दिया। इस हमले में 39 लोगों ने अपनी जान गंवाई है, जबकि 70 लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। मरने वालों में दो भारतीय हैं, जिसमें एक बॉलीवुड फिल्मकार हैं। यह वारदात रविवार तड़के एक नाइट क्लब हुई, जहां लोग नए साल की पार्टी एंजॉय कर रहे थे। बताया जाता है कि जब यह हमला हुआ, उस वक्त क्लब में करीब 700 लोग मौजूद थे। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि हमलावर की तलाश जारी है। दैनिक हुर्रियत के मुताबिक, आंतरिक मामलों के मंत्री सुलेमान सोयलु ने संवाददाताओं से कहा, सूचना के मुताबिक हमलावर अकेला था। उसने कोट और पैंट पहन रखी थी, जब वह अंदर दाखिल हुआ। ऐसी भी सूचना है कि उसने अन्य कपड़े में बाहर जाने की कोशिश की। उसे पकडऩे की कोशिशें जारी हैं।

गौरतलब है कि इस हमले में मारे गए दो भारतीय नागरिकों में एक बॉलीवुड फिल्मकार अबिस रिजवी भी हैं। अबिस रिजवी की मौत की इस दुखद घटना के बाद समूचे बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर है। बॉलीवुड के हर शख्स ने अबिस की मौत पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त कर रहा है। हम आपको बता दें कि विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने ट्वीट कर अबिस के मौत की जानकारी दी। बॉलीवुड इस घटना की कड़े शब्दों में निंदा कर रहा है।

गोविंदा, मधुर भंडारकर, जावेद जाफरी और रणदीप हूडा जैसे सितारों ने अबिस की मौत पर दुख जताया है।हम आपको बता दें कि अबिस ने बतौर फिल्मकार 'रोर: टाइगर ऑफ द सुंदरवन' (2014) और 'ही-मैन'(2016) और 2017 में रिलीज को तैयार फिल्म 'टी फॉर ताजा महल' बनाई थीं।

abis

एक कार्यक्रम में सलमान और कमल सदाना के साथ ब्लैक जैकट व टी-शर्ट में अबिस।
