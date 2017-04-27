Patrika Hindi News

विनोद खन्ना के निधन से शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड और राजनीति जगत, ट्विटर पर दी श्रद्धांजलि

Updated: IST vinod khanna rip
ट्विटर पर नेताओं और अभिनेताओं ने विनोद खन्ना को दी श्रद्धां‍जलि...

मुंबई। लंबे समय से बीमार चल रहे बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता विनोद खन्ना का 70 साल की उम्र गुरुवार सुबह निधन हो गया। वह पिछले कुछ समय से कैंसर से जूझ रहे थे। इसी माह के शुरुआत में शरीर में पानी की कमी के चलते उन्हें अस्‍पताल में एडमिट कराया गया था। हर कोई उनके स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना कर रहा था। सलमान खान आधी रात विनोद खन्ना से मिलने अस्पताल पहुंचे थे। महाराष्‍ट्र के सीएम देवेंद्र फड़णवीस भी उनसे मिलने पहुंचे थे। खैर, अब विनोद खन्ना हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। जैसे ही यह खबर आई, वैसे ही लोगों ने अपने-अपने तरीके से उन्हें किया और श्रद्धांजलि दी। ट्विटर पर भी नेताओं और अभिनेताओं ने विनोद खन्ना को अपनी श्रद्धां‍जलि दी है।

राजस्थान की मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे ने भी ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि दुख की इस घड़ी में मेरी सहानुभूति उनकी फैमिली और फैंस के साथ है। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता व पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री विनोद खन्ना के निधन पर शोक जताया है। ममता बनर्जी ने कहा, "उनके निधन के बारे में सुनकर गहरा दुख हुआ है। वह सिनेमा का चमकता सितारा थे। उनके निधन के साथ ही एक युग का अंत हो गया। इस कमी को कभी पूरा नहीं किया जा सकता। मैं उनके शोक संतप्त परिवार और अनगिनत प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।"

एक्ट्रेस श्रद्धा कपूर ने भी ट्वीट पर कहा कि सबसे ज्यादा प्यारे, हैंडसम और जबरदस्त एक्टर्स में से एक थे। हमने एक बहुत बड़े लीजेंड को आज खो दिया। मैं आपकी हमेशा फैन रहूंगी।

बॉलीवुड एक्टर वरुण धवन ने ट्वीट पर कहा कि, विनोद खन्ना हमेशा से एक कूलेस्ट और हैंडसम एक्टर रहे हैं। आज बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री ने लीजेंड एक्टर को खो दिया हैं।

अनुपम खैर ने विनोद खन्ना का एक फोटो पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, विनोद खन्ना हमेशा की एक चुंबकीय आकर्षण के व्यक्तित्व थे। वो बहुत दयालु, स्नेही और सहायक थे।

विनोद खन्ना के सा‍थ कई फिल्मों में साथ काम कर चुके एक्टर और नेता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने ट्वीट पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए लिखा कि विनोद खन्ना सच में मेरे अपने थे। मेरे सबसे ज्यादा पसंदीदा लोगों में से एक थे। सबसे ज्यादा हैंडसम, टैलेंटड और शानदार कलाकार अब नहीं रहे।

अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर ने ट्विटर पर न सिर्फ अपने भाई अमर के जाने का शोक जताया है, बल्कि उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल की डीपी में अपनी तस्वीर हटाकर विनोद खन्ना की तस्वीर लगा दी है। ऋषि ने विनोद खन्ना की याद में कई ट्वीट किए हैं। उन्होंने अमर अकबर एंथोनी की एक तस्वीर साझा करते हुए लिखा- बहुत याद आओगे अमर....
﻿