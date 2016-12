दिल्ली हावड़ा रुट से गुजरने वाली 3 ट्रेनें रद्द, कइयों के बदले रुट 

List of trains diverted following derailment of https://twitter.com/ hashtag/SaeldahAjmer?src=hash " >#SaeldahAjmer Express between Rura-Metha near Kanpur (UP). No casualties yet, 24 injured. https://t.co/uBnzrU2OMq" >pic.twitter.com/uBnzrU2OMq a>

ANINewsUP/status/ 813940932215119873