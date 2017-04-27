सीएम योगी, अनुष्का शर्मा समेत यूपी के इन दिग्गजों ने कहा - याद आएंगे विनोद खन्ना

अभिनेता और भाजपा सांसद श्री विनोद खन्ना के असामयिक निधन का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायी है। ईश्वर उनकी दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 27, 2017
इस दुखद घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं श्री विनोद खन्ना जी के परिवार के साथ हैं।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 27, 2017
Remembering d glorious achievements & contribution of Vinod KhannaJI in cinema& his inspirational contribution as a human being in life RIP— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 27, 2017
He will live on forever in all of our hearts as a true hero ... #VinodKhanna— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 27, 2017
Golden day in the history of aviation sector, giving flight to common man's aspirations #UDAN to Unify India by enhancing air connectivity!!— Swati Singh (@bjpswati) April 27, 2017
Unbelievable loss. Deepest condolences on the passing away of a wonderful man and such a jubilant being #VinodKhanna ji.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 27, 2017
RIP. pic.twitter.com/jkx0m2cOJa
A talented actor&an icon for an entire generation of cinema lovers,Mr Vinod Khanna's passing is indeed a sad loss. Condolences to his family— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) April 27, 2017
Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of one of the most legendary Actor & personality #VinodKhanna ji. pic.twitter.com/8OPpP7PkiN— Pankaj Singh (@pksbjp) April 27, 2017