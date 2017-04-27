Patrika Hindi News

सीएम योगी, अनुष्का शर्मा समेत यूपी के इन दिग्गजों ने कहा - याद आएंगे विनोद खन्ना

उत्तर प्रदेश के महान दिग्गजनों ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए शोक संदेश जारी किए हैं।

लखनऊ. सदाबहार बॉलीवुड स्टार विनोद खन्ना (70) ने आज मुंबई के रिलायंस फाउंडेशन अस्पताल में अंतिम सांस ली। 70 वर्षीय विनोद खन्ना कैंसर से पीड़ित थे। हाल ही में उनकी एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया रक वायरल हुई थी, जिसमें वे काफी कमजोर दिख रहे थे। फिल्में जैसे की ‘मेरे अपने’, ‘मेरा गांव मेरा देश’, ‘इम्तिहान’, ‘इनकार’, ‘अमर अकबर एंथनी’, ‘लहू के दो रंग’, ‘कुर्बानी’, ‘दयावान’ और ‘जुर्म से बॉलीवुड में अपने अभिनय का लोहा मनवा चुके विनोद खन्ना राजनीति में भी काफी एक्टिव थे। वे गुरुदासपुर से सांसद थे। उनके दुनिया से रुखसत होने के बाद बॉलीवुड से लेकर राजनीति के गलियारों में शोक की लहर है। वहीं उत्तर प्रदेश के महान दिग्गजनों ने भी सोशल मीडिया के जरिए शोक संदेश जारी किए हैं।

उत्तर प्रदेश सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने लिखा अभिनेता और भाजपा सांसद श्री विनोद खन्ना के असामयिक निधन का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायी है। ईश्वर उनकी दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे।

आयोध्या में जनमी बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री अनुष्का शर्मा ने लिखा- विनोद खन्ना जी के सिनेमा जगत को दिए गए योगदाव व उनकी गौरवशाली उपलब्धियों को याद कर रही हूं। वो हमारे दिलों में हमेशा एक सच्चे हीरो की तरह बसे रहेंगे।

भाजपा मंत्री स्वाति सिंह- कैंसर से लड़ते हुए महान अभिनेता विनोद खन्ना जी का निधन हो गया है। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।

क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ- उत्साहवर्दी और महान इंसान विनोद खन्ना जी के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करता हूं.

कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी- एक बेहतरीन अभिनेता और हर पीढ़ी के लिए एक आईकॉन विनोद खन्ना का निधन एक बड़ा नुक्सान है, उनके परिवोर को मैं हार्दिक संवेदना देता हूं।

भाजपा के प्रदेश महामंत्री और नोएडा से विधायक पंकज सिंह- लेजेंडरी अभिनेता और महान शख्सियत विनोद खन्ना जी के निधन पर मैंं शोक व्यक्त करता हूं।
