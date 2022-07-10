Gujarat ranks first in the country in marine fish production समुद्री मछली उत्पादन में गुजरात देशभर में पहले स्थान पर

Gujarat ranks first in the country in marine fish production वर्ष 2019-20 में 8.59 लाख मीट्रिक टन हुआ था मछली उत्पादन

Gujarat ranks first in the country in marine fish production गुजरात में नदी, ताबाल में भी मछली उत्पादन की अपार संभावनाएं

अहमदाबाद Published: July 10, 2022 10:30:58 pm

राजेश भटनागर अहमदाबाद. गुजरात में देश का सबसे बड़ा 1600 किलोमीटर का समुद्री किनारा है। ऐसे में यहां समंदर से मछली पकडऩे का व्यापार फलभूल रहा है, साथ ही नदी, तालाबों में भी मछली उत्पादन की अपार संभावनाए हैं।

वर्ष 2019-20 के आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो गुजरात 8.59 लाख मीट्रिक टन मछली उत्पादन के साथ देशभर में तीसरे स्थान पर है। इस मामले में आंध्र प्रदेश पहले, पश्चिम बंगाल दूसरे स्थान पर है। 7.01 लाख मीट्रिक टन समुद्री मछली उत्पादन के साथ देशभर में गुजरात पहले स्थान पर है और 1.58 लाख मीट्रिक टन मछली पालन नदी, तालाब, झीलों में हुआ है। इस क्षेत्र में गुजरात फिलहाल 14वें स्थान पर है। गुजरात में उपलब्ध जल संसाधनों के आधार पर नदी, तालाब, झीलों में मछली उत्पादन की संभावनाएं व्यापक हैं।

एक अनुमान के अनुसार गुजरात राज्य का कुल मछली उत्पादन देश के कुल मछली उत्पादन का 6.66 प्रतिशत है। राज्य के कुल मत्स्य उत्पादन में अंतरदेशीय जल संसाधन आधारित मत्स्योद्योग (नदी, तालाब, झील) का योगदान 1.38 लाख मीट्रिक टन है जो राज्य के कुल मत्स्य उत्पादन का 16.54 प्रतिशत है।

अंतरदेशीय जल संसाधन आधारित मछली उत्पादन के तहत प्रमुख रूप से झींगा (41.11 प्रतिशत), रोहू (10.53 प्रतिशत), कटला (10.16 प्रतिशत) और म्रीगल (9.06 प्रतिशत) प्रजाति की मछलियां पाली जाती हैं। गुजरात में अंतरदेशीय मत्स्य पालन के लिए मुख्य जल संसाधन के तौर पर 3.48 लाख हेक्टेयर में जलाशय है। 3865 किलोमीटर तक नदियां व नहरें उपलब्ध हैं जबकि 0.2 लाख हेक्टेयर में झीलें व तालाब हैं। राज्य में 3.76 लाख हेक्टेयर खारा पानी क्षेत्र है।

Gujarat ranks first in the country in marine fish production समुद्री मछली उत्पादन में गुजरात देशभर में पहले स्थान पर

राज्य में 2.31 लाख मछुआरे गुजरात में मत्स्योद्योग व मत्स्यपालन से 2.31 लाख मछुआरे जुड़े हैं। जिसमें से 77,943 हजार मछुआरे यानि 33.76 प्रतिशत अंतरदेशीय जल संसाधन आधारित मत्स्योद्योग गतिविधियों में सक्रिय हैं। इस क्षेत्र में तापी जिले में सर्वाधिक 14542 और इसके बाद भरूच जिले में ऐसे 12359 मछुआरे हैं। सूरत खारे पानी तो आणंद मीठे पानी में मछली उत्पादन में अव्वल राज्य में खारे पानी में मत्स्य पालन के लिए यूं तो नवसारी जिले में सर्वाधिक 3214.35 हेक्टेयर जमीन आवंटित की गई है, लेकि सूरत जिला खारे पानी में सर्वाधिक 36.45 प्रतिशत योगदान के साथ राज्य में अव्वल है। नवसारी जिले में 29.47 प्रतिशत मछली उत्पादन होता है। इसी प्रकार मीठे पानी की बात करें तो आणंद जिले में सर्वाधिक 38.78 प्रतिशत जबकि खेडा जिले में 21.18 प्रतिशत मछली उत्पादन होता है। राज्य में समुद्री मछली उत्पादन के साथ साथ नदी, तालाब, झील व नहरों में मछली उत्पादन की अपार संभावनाएं हैं। लोगों को इसे भुनाने की जरूरत है।

-डॉॅ. सुहास प्रकाश काम्बले, प्रभारी, केंद्रीय अंतदरेशीय मत्स्य अनुसंधान केंद्र, भारतीय कृषि अनुसंधान परिषद, वडोदरा पढ़ना जारी रखे

पत्रिका डेली न्यूज़लेटर अपने इनबॉक्स में दिन की सबसे महत्वपूर्ण समाचार / पोस्ट प्राप्त करें सब्सक्राइब करें