कैपिटॉल हिल हमले में देखा गया भारतीय ध्वज, वायरल हो रहा वीडियो
नई दिल्ली। कैपिटॉल हिल हमले के दौरान बुधवार को भारतीय तिरंगे को अमेरिकी झंडे के बीच में देखा गया। जिसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति को भारतीय ध्वज लहराते हुए देखा गया, जिसके आसपास दर्जनों लाल और नीले रंग के झंडे भी थे। इस वीडियो को पत्रकार एलेजांद्रो अल्वारेज़ ने शेयर किया है।
Published: 07 Jan 2021, 10:14 PM IST
#NOW: The White House ellipse. Trump supporters are crowding into Constitution Ave. for a rally where the president is supposed to speak later.— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 6, 2021
This is the “March to Save America” — one of at least four pro-Trump events planned around today’s joint session of Congress. pic.twitter.com/HcrJKCZ6pQ
