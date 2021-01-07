कैपिटॉल हिल हमले में देखा गया भारतीय ध्वज, वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

नई दिल्ली। कैपिटॉल हिल हमले के दौरान बुधवार को भारतीय तिरंगे को अमेरिकी झंडे के बीच में देखा गया। जिसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति को भारतीय ध्वज लहराते हुए देखा गया, जिसके आसपास दर्जनों लाल और नीले रंग के झंडे भी थे। इस वीडियो को पत्रकार एलेजांद्रो अल्वारेज़ ने शेयर किया है।

By: Vivhav Shukla

Published: 07 Jan 2021, 10:14 PM IST

अमरीका

