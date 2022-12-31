Video: अमेरिका में खौफनाक वारदात, तीन साल की बच्ची को रेलवे ट्रैक पर धकेला

On Dec. 28 at the Gateway Transit Center in Portland, OR, a person shoved a toddler face-first into the train tracks. The suspect was apprehended. Antifa & far-left activists in the city have argued against police patrolling public transport, saying it endangers people. pic.twitter.com/uGBBMIraH1— The Modern Patriot (@ModernPatriotWi) December 30, 2022
ब्रायना वर्कमैन पर फर्स्ट-डिग्री हमले के प्रयास, थर्ड-डिग्री हमले, सार्वजनिक परिवहन में हस्तक्षेप, उच्छृंखल आचरण, और लापरवाही से दूसरे व्यक्ति को खतरे में डालने का आरोप लगाया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि वह बेघर है और ड्रग्स की एडिक्ट है।
A woman is facing several charges, accused of shoving a 3-year-old child onto the MAX tracks from a platform at the Gateway Transit Center, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.https://t.co/3jImakn5Gw— KATU News (@KATUNews) December 30, 2022