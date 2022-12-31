scriptOregon woman accused of pushing 3-year-old child onto train tracks | Video: अमेरिका में खौफनाक वारदात, तीन साल की बच्ची को रेलवे ट्रैक पर धकेला | Patrika News
Home / World / America

Video: अमेरिका में खौफनाक वारदात, तीन साल की बच्ची को रेलवे ट्रैक पर धकेला

locationनई दिल्लीPublished: Dec 31, 2022 02:53:48 pm

Submitted by:

Amit Purohit

अमेरिका के पोर्टलैंड (Portland, USA) में एक बच्ची को रेलवे ट्रैक पर धक्का देने की खौफनाक वारदात सामने आई है। 32 वर्षीय महिला को 3 साल के बच्ची को ट्रेन की पटरियों पर धकेलने के बाद बिना जमानत हिरासत में ले लिया गया है। घटना का फुटेज वायरल हो रहा है।

portland.gif
Homeless Drug Addict Throws 3-year-old onto Train Tracks in Portland
मुल्तानोमा काउंटी डिस्ट्रिक्ट अटॉर्नी कार्यालय के अनुसार बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर को एक मां और उसकी 3 साल की बेटी गेटवे ट्रांजिट सेंटर में एक मैक्स ट्रेन की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी, जब ब्रायना वर्कमैन नामक एक अन्य महिला ने बिना किसी उकसावे के बच्ची को प्लेटफार्म से धक्का दे दिया। बच्ची सीधे ट्रैक पर जाकर गिरी।
सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल फुटेज में बच्ची नीचे पटरियों और कंकड़ों पर गिरती दिखाई दे रही है। आसपास के लोग बच्ची को बचाने तुरंत आगे आए। घटना के बाद बच्ची के सिर पर एक लाल निशान बन गया और गंभीर सिरदर्द होने लगा।
ब्रायना वर्कमैन पर फर्स्ट-डिग्री हमले के प्रयास, थर्ड-डिग्री हमले, सार्वजनिक परिवहन में हस्तक्षेप, उच्छृंखल आचरण, और लापरवाही से दूसरे व्यक्ति को खतरे में डालने का आरोप लगाया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि वह बेघर है और ड्रग्स की एडिक्ट है।
मुल्तानोमाह काउंटी डिस्ट्रिक्ट अटॉर्नी के कार्यालय ने घटना का निगरानी वीडियो साझा किया, जिसमें कथित तौर पर वर्कमैन को खड़े होकर बच्चे को पटरियों पर धक्का देते हुए दिखाया गया है जबकि आसपास के लोग पीड़ित की मदद के लिए दौड़ रहे हैं।

यह भी पढ़ें

NEW YEAR : सिडनी जाने वाले 300 यात्री द्वीप पर अटके, हो रही आवभगत लेकिन फंस गया एक पेच

shareओपिनियनshareबड़ी खबरेंshareई पेपरshareस्थानीयshareलाईव टीवी
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.