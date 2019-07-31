सरहद ने बांटा-सीसा ने मिलाया, अमरीका-मेक्सिको सीमा पर बच्चों के लिए लगाया झूला
Mohit Saxena | Publish: Jul, 31 2019 04:49:17 PM (IST) | Updated: Aug, 01 2019 12:29:04 PM (IST) अमरीका
- कैलिफॉर्निया यूनिवर्सिटी के प्रोफेसरों ने अमरीका-मेक्सिको सीमा पर बच्चों के मनोरंजन के लिए लगाए झूले
- बॉर्डर पर दोनों तरफ के बच्चे सीसा का आनंद ले सकेंगे
वॉशिंगटन। अमरीका और मेक्सिको के बॉर्डर पर जारी तनाव के बीच एक अच्छी खबर आई है। सीमा पर बिछड़े बच्चों को मिलाने और लोगों के बीच तनाव कम करने के लिए कैलिफॉर्निया यूनिवर्सिटी के प्रफेसरों ने बच्चों के मनोरंजन के लिए झूले लगा दिए हैं। दोनों तरफ के बच्चों के लिए सीमा पर कई सीसा लगाए गए हैं।
View this post on Instagram
One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, @chris_inabox and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture
राजनीतिक तनाव कम करने में मिल रही मदद
इस पहल को कई सीमावर्ती देशों में सराहा जा रहा है। इस तरह से सरहद पार विवाद के बीच भी ये झूले राजनीतिक तनाव कम करने में लगे हुए हैं। गौरतलब है कि अमरीका में मेक्सिको से आ रहे शरणार्थियों को रोकने के लिए बार्डर पर बड़ी दीवार बनाने की योजना है। सीमा को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए इस समय भारी सुरक्षा बल तैनात किए गए हैं। सीमा के पार कई शरणार्थी यहां पर रह रहे हैं।
2 प्रोफेसरों ने मिलकर डिजाइन किया यह झूला
सीमा पर लगे इस झूले को रॉनल्ड रेल ने तैयार किया है। रेल कैलिफॉर्निया यूनिवर्सिटी में आर्किटेक्चर के प्रोफेसर हैं। उन्होंने सैन जोस यूनिवर्सिटी के प्रोफेसर वर्जिनिया सैन फ्रेटलो के साथ मिलकर झूलों को तैयार किया है। रेल ने इस झूले का वीडियो और तस्वीरें अपने सोशल मीडिया पर भी शेयर किया है।
