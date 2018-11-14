  • हिंदी न्यूज़
दो दिवसीय यात्रा पर सिंगापुर पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, फिनटेक फेस्टिवल में बोले- भारत में आज नई आर्थिक क्रांति

Shweta Singh | Publish: Nov, 14 2018 09:04:30 AM (IST) एशिया

सिंगापुर। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पूर्वी एशिया सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए सिंगापुर पहुंचे हैं। अपने दो दिवसीय दौरे पर यहां पीएम मोदी आसियान समिट में भाग ले रहे हैं। उन्होंने लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने दोनों देशों के मजबूत हुए रिश्तों की तारीफ की। मोदी ने फिनटेक फेस्टिवल में की-नोट संबोधन देते हुए कहा, 'आधार और मोबाइल की मदद से उन्होंने जन धन योजना की शुरुआत की थी।' उन्होंने फिनटेक की कंपनियों को भारत में स्टार्टअप के लिए न्योता दिया। साथ ही पीएम ने यहां केंद्र सरकार की उपब्धियां और कारोबारियों की सहूलियत के लिए उठाए गए कदमों के बारे में भी बताया।

 

इस यात्रा के संबंध में विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने ट्वीट किया था, जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि पीएम मोदी 13वें पूर्वी एशिया सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए सिंगापुर पहुंच गए हैं। बता दें कि ईस्ट एशिया समिट और इसी संबंधित बैठकों के लिहाज से पीएम की यह यात्रा बहुत अहम है। पीएम मोदी इस ईस्ट एशिया समिट में पांचवीं बार हिस्सा ले रहे हैं।

होटल में उनका जोरदार स्वागत

यहां पहुंचने के बाद होटल में उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया गया । जमकर 'वंदे मातरम्' और 'भारत माता की जय' के नारे लगाए गए। बता दें कि यह सम्मलेन 10 आसियान सदस्य देशों ब्रुनेई दारुसलाम, कंबोडिया, इंडोनेशिया, लाओस, मलेशिया, म्यांमार,सिंगापुर, थाईलैंड, फिलीपींस और वियतनाम और इसके आठ संवाद साझेदार देशों - भारत, चीन, जापान, कोरिया गणराज्य, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, न्यूजीलैंड, संयुक्त राज्य अमरीका और रूस को मिलाकर हो रहा है।

