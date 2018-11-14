दो दिवसीय यात्रा पर सिंगापुर पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, फिनटेक फेस्टिवल में बोले- भारत में आज नई आर्थिक क्रांति

सिंगापुर। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पूर्वी एशिया सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए सिंगापुर पहुंचे हैं। अपने दो दिवसीय दौरे पर यहां पीएम मोदी आसियान समिट में भाग ले रहे हैं। उन्होंने लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने दोनों देशों के मजबूत हुए रिश्तों की तारीफ की। मोदी ने फिनटेक फेस्टिवल में की-नोट संबोधन देते हुए कहा, 'आधार और मोबाइल की मदद से उन्होंने जन धन योजना की शुरुआत की थी।' उन्होंने फिनटेक की कंपनियों को भारत में स्टार्टअप के लिए न्योता दिया। साथ ही पीएम ने यहां केंद्र सरकार की उपब्धियां और कारोबारियों की सहूलियत के लिए उठाए गए कदमों के बारे में भी बताया।

#Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches APIX - online global fintech marketplace, at the Singapore Fintech Festival. pic.twitter.com/DD8h10XQdb — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

We see inspiring stories of extraordinary innovation changing ordinary lives. But, there is much to be done. Our focus should be on development for all through development of the marginalised: pm modi in Singapore pic.twitter.com/BREP6dFQJy — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

I say this to all the fintech companies and startups – India is your best destination: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering the keynote address at Singapore Fintech Festival #Singapore pic.twitter.com/3r2dapo3aB — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

There is an explosion of fintech innovation and enterprise in India. It has turned India into a leading fintech and startup nation in the world. The future of fintech and Industry 4.0 is emerging in India: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/O7i24HcJ5F — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

Rapidly rising digital transactions in India powered by Rupay & BHIM. Today, 128 banks in India are connected to UPI. Transactions on UPI grew 1500 times in the last 24 months. Every month, the value of transaction is growing by over 30%: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/fvPErgRtJ0 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

Financial inclusion has become a reality for 1.3 billion Indians. We have generated more than 1.2 billion biometric identities - Aadhaar, in just a few years: PM Narendra Modi in Singapore pic.twitter.com/AS67vch7KL — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

My govt came to office in'14 with a mission of inclusive development that would change the lives of every citizen,even the weakest in the remotest village.That mission needed a solid foundation of financial inclusion for all-a task that wasn't easy in a country of India's size:PM pic.twitter.com/xgiojwpFgi — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

We are in an age of a historic transition brought about by technology. The character of the global economy is changing. Technology is defining competitiveness and power in the new world. And it is creating boundless opportunities to transform lives: PM Modi in Singapore pic.twitter.com/cCsXb4UEl3 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

It is a great honour to be the first head of govt to deliver the keynote address at Singapore Fintech Festival. It is an acknowledgment of the financial revolution sweeping through India & transforming the lives of 1.3 billion people: PM Modi in Singapore pic.twitter.com/j8wRfb3oDV — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार का ट्वीट

इस यात्रा के संबंध में विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने ट्वीट किया था, जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि पीएम मोदी 13वें पूर्वी एशिया सम्मेलन में भाग लेने के लिए सिंगापुर पहुंच गए हैं। बता दें कि ईस्ट एशिया समिट और इसी संबंधित बैठकों के लिहाज से पीएम की यह यात्रा बहुत अहम है। पीएम मोदी इस ईस्ट एशिया समिट में पांचवीं बार हिस्सा ले रहे हैं।

होटल में उनका जोरदार स्वागत

यहां पहुंचने के बाद होटल में उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया गया । जमकर 'वंदे मातरम्' और 'भारत माता की जय' के नारे लगाए गए। बता दें कि यह सम्मलेन 10 आसियान सदस्य देशों ब्रुनेई दारुसलाम, कंबोडिया, इंडोनेशिया, लाओस, मलेशिया, म्यांमार,सिंगापुर, थाईलैंड, फिलीपींस और वियतनाम और इसके आठ संवाद साझेदार देशों - भारत, चीन, जापान, कोरिया गणराज्य, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, न्यूजीलैंड, संयुक्त राज्य अमरीका और रूस को मिलाकर हो रहा है।