#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Bahraich SP Vrinda Shukla says, "She is a resident of Bahraich of Jarwal Road police station area and was married in Ayodhya. She has given a complaint that, when she was touring the district of Ayodhya with her family, she praised the recent development… https://t.co/czYYMxt25S pic.twitter.com/SFycU4Jvzb