अयोध्या दीपोत्सव पर प्रदेश के नेताओं ने दिया बयान, कहा- 500 सालों की लड़ाई हुई सफल 

#WATCH | On 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya says "This is the first Deepotsav after the Pran Pratishtha program of Lord Shri Ram. There is a wave of happiness among the devotees of Lord Ram…Today more than 25 lakh diyas will be lit and a… pic.twitter.com/RRLmTcBH2q