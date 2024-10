बहराइच हिंसा में बड़ी कार्रवाई, रामगोपाल के हत्यारोपी सरफराज और तालिब का एनकाउंटर

#WATCH; #BahraichVoilence

The daughter of Abdul Hameed, who is accused of firing at Gopal Mishra in Bahraich, said that "Since 4 pm yesterday, her father Hamid, both brothers Sarfaraz and Faheem have been picked up by the UP STF. Her husband and brother-in-law have already been… pic.twitter.com/nXcjCOsFS7