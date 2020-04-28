नफीसा अली की भतीजी बनीं प्लाज्मा दान करने वाली कर्नाटक की दूसरी कोविड योद्धा

View this post on Instagram

Hello again. Another #covid19 update. They have just started an amazing plasma donation effort in Karnataka.The doctors are not allowed, but asked me to put this out there so here it is. I donated today. This method has been super effective wherever its been tried. The blood of a Covid recovered person is taken and separated into red blood cells and plasma. The plasma ( in pic) which is full of antibodies is given to a critical patient. What you see here is 1/3rd of the amount they took. This was after 1st cycle. They do 3. Basically that full bag is given to JUST ONE PATIENT. This means that the need for donors is pressing. But the process is so hopeful that it's great news.If you know people who have recovered please let them know. If they inbox me I will immediately put them touch with the doctors concerned. Feel free to pass on my number. The red blood cells are then returned to the donors body via the same needle so its very safe. All needles, tubing etc is disposed of as bio hazard. There is nothing to be afraid of. The normal pain that needles bring and a bit of wooziness. I am fine now and during the procedure was given calcium to eat as blood calcium dips. The doctor has asked me to really take care of myself so I can donate again in 2 weeks. It took about 4 to 5 hours or so, from the moment they picked me up to return me as preliminary tests had to be done to make sure I have no renal disease or HIV etc.This time taken will reduce for sure as I was only the 2nd person in the state to donate and they were figuring a few things out.Knowing that it could help a critical patient survive makes any pain, time, energy spent totally worth it.Please let people know that safe and successful ways are being explored and that there is hope. On a side note, it really helped them that I am physically active - in doctor speak, "good veins". The person before me had to donate through the neck as his veins were not large enough! When I asked why, this was their explanation.So do consider doing some regular movement that pumps the veins and muscles and improves the circulation and lung capacity.The medical team were amazing.lets try and help them. #inthistogether