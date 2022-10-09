प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने की पुनीत राजकुमार की आखिरी फिल्म की सराहना, बताया प्रकृति के लिए उपहार

अभिनेता की पत्नी अश्विनी पुनीत राजकुमार ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को टैग करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा कि आज हमारे लिए भावुक दिन है। हम ‘गंधदा गुड़ी’ का ट्रेलर रिलीज कर रहे हैं। यह प्रोजेक्ट ‘अप्पू’ के दिल के बेहद करीब था। ‘अप्पू’ ने हमेशा आपके साथ हुई मुलाकातों को संजोया। वह इसे व्यक्तिगत रूप से आपके साथ साझा करना पसंद करते।
Namaste @narendramodi ಅವರೇ,— Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar (@Ashwini_PRK) October 9, 2022
Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you & would have loved to share with you in person.
Trailer link: https://t.co/36NncpkVK9 pic.twitter.com/ObdbyXTZ0M