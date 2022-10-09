scriptPM Modi praised Puneet Rajkumar's last film | प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने की पुनीत राजकुमार की आखिरी फिल्म की सराहना, बताया प्रकृति के लिए उपहार | Patrika News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने की पुनीत राजकुमार की आखिरी फिल्म की सराहना, बताया प्रकृति के लिए उपहार

  • 28 को रिलीज होगी ‘गंधदा गुड़ी’

बैंगलोर

Published: October 09, 2022 07:21:18 pm

बेंगलूरु. प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने अक्टूबर के आखिरी सप्ताह में रिलीज होने जा रही दिवंगत अभिनेता पुनीत राजकुमार की आखिरी फिल्म ‘गंधदा गुड़ी ’के ट्रेलर की सराहना की है। ट्वीट करते हुए पीएम ने इसे पुनीत राजकुमार की ओर से प्रकृति को उपहार बताया है और शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
punit.jpg
मालूम हो कि कन्नड़ फिल्मों के सुपरस्टार पुनीत राजकुमार का बीते वर्ष 29 अक्तूबर 2021 को दिल का दौरा पडऩे से 46 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया था। उनकी यह फिल्म उनके प्रशंसकों के लिए किसी तोहफे से कम नहीं है।
अभिनेता की पत्नी अश्विनी पुनीत राजकुमार ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को टैग करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा कि आज हमारे लिए भावुक दिन है। हम ‘गंधदा गुड़ी’ का ट्रेलर रिलीज कर रहे हैं। यह प्रोजेक्ट ‘अप्पू’ के दिल के बेहद करीब था। ‘अप्पू’ ने हमेशा आपके साथ हुई मुलाकातों को संजोया। वह इसे व्यक्तिगत रूप से आपके साथ साझा करना पसंद करते।
newsletter

Santosh kumar Pandey

Home / Bangalore

अगली खबर

right-arrow

ऐसे सुलझी गोभी मंचूरियन के स्वाद और दादी की हत्या की गुत्थी

ऐसे सुलझी गोभी मंचूरियन के स्वाद और दादी की हत्या की गुत्थी

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
Weather Update : राजस्थान में झमाझम बारिश, कई जिलों में यलो अलर्ट जारी
2
Eclipse on diwali : इस बार दिवाली पर टूटेगी 150 साल की परंपरा, नहीं होगी गोवर्धन पूजा
3
Weather: राजस्थान में कल से फिर शुरू होगी भारी बारिश, इन जिलों में अलर्ट जारी
4
नए कलक्टर पहुंचे तो गायब थे अधिकारी-कर्मचारी, बोले- सबका एक-एक दिन का वेतन काटो, दी ये सख्त चेतावनी
5
दादी के गर्भ में पोती! अपने ही बेटे के बच्चे की मां बनने जा रही है 56 साल की महिला
6
शिमरन हेटमायर को वेस्टइंडीज ने वर्ल्ड कप टीम से निकाला, सामने आई चौंकाने वाली वजह

राम-कृष्ण को नहीं मानने का ऐलान करने वाले दिल्ली के मंत्री राजेंद्र पाल गौतम ने दिया इस्तीफा, कही ये बात
राम-कृष्ण को नहीं मानने का ऐलान करने वाले दिल्ली के मंत्री राजेंद्र पाल गौतम ने दिया इस्तीफा, कही ये बात
लालू फिर बने राजद अध्यक्ष, कार्यकारिणी बैठक से नाराज होकर निकले तेज प्रताप, बोले- मुझे दी गई गाली
लालू फिर बने राजद अध्यक्ष, कार्यकारिणी बैठक से नाराज होकर निकले तेज प्रताप, बोले- मुझे दी गई गाली
BJP पर बरसी महबूबा मुफ्ती, कहा- अंबानी, अडानी का करोड़ों का कर्ज माफ कर भाजपा को मिल रहा पैसा
BJP पर बरसी महबूबा मुफ्ती, कहा- अंबानी, अडानी का करोड़ों का कर्ज माफ कर भाजपा को मिल रहा पैसा
NTPC और SAI ने बिलासपुर में की वाटर स्पोर्टस सेंटर की शुरूआत, केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने किया शुभारंभ
NTPC और SAI ने बिलासपुर में की वाटर स्पोर्टस सेंटर की शुरूआत, केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने किया शुभारंभ
तेज प्रताप के गुस्से से बेहोश हुए RJD नेता श्याम रजक, भेजे गए हॉस्पिटल, गाली देने का लगा है आरोप
तेज प्रताप के गुस्से से बेहोश हुए RJD नेता श्याम रजक, भेजे गए हॉस्पिटल, गाली देने का लगा है आरोप
जब संविधान में टीपू सुल्तान की फोटो तो फिर BJP को उनके नाम से बैर क्यों? भाजपा पर बरसे ओवैसी
जब संविधान में टीपू सुल्तान की फोटो तो फिर BJP को उनके नाम से बैर क्यों? भाजपा पर बरसे ओवैसी
जेपी नड्डा पंच परमेश्वर सम्मेलन में लिया हिस्सा, कहा - 'हम यहां सीटों पर बैठने नहीं आए, हम हिमाचल प्रदेश की छवि और भाग्य बदलने आए हैं'
जेपी नड्डा पंच परमेश्वर सम्मेलन में लिया हिस्सा, कहा - 'हम यहां सीटों पर बैठने नहीं आए, हम हिमाचल प्रदेश की छवि और भाग्य बदलने आए हैं'
दिल्ली में अब 24×7 खुले रहेंगे होटल्स, ऑनलाइन डिलीवरी सहित कई बिजनेस, उपराज्यपाल ने 300 से अधिक आवेदनों को दी मंजूरी
दिल्ली में अब 24×7 खुले रहेंगे होटल्स, ऑनलाइन डिलीवरी सहित कई बिजनेस, उपराज्यपाल ने 300 से अधिक आवेदनों को दी मंजूरी
PFI के आत्मघाती दस्ते ने अयोध्या में श्रीराम जन्मभूमि और मथुरा में श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि मंदिर को दी बम से उड़ाने की धमकी
PFI के आत्मघाती दस्ते ने अयोध्या में श्रीराम जन्मभूमि और मथुरा में श्रीकृष्ण जन्मभूमि मंदिर को दी बम से उड़ाने की धमकी
Shiv Sena: त्रिशूल, उगता सूरज या मशाल.. उद्धव गुट का हो सकता है नया चुनावी चिन्ह, सामने आई बड़ी अपडेट
Shiv Sena: त्रिशूल, उगता सूरज या मशाल.. उद्धव गुट का हो सकता है नया चुनावी चिन्ह, सामने आई बड़ी अपडेट
गुजरात : केजरीवाल को बड़ा झटका, BJP में शामिल हुए AAP के 200 कार्यकर्ता
गुजरात : केजरीवाल को बड़ा झटका, BJP में शामिल हुए AAP के 200 कार्यकर्ता
Tamil Nadu News: एक बार फिर DMK के अध्यक्ष चुने गए CM स्टालिन, आम परिषद की बैठक में हुआ फैसला
Tamil Nadu News: एक बार फिर DMK के अध्यक्ष चुने गए CM स्टालिन, आम परिषद की बैठक में हुआ फैसला
Video: प्रशांत किशोर का नीतीश कुमार पर पलवार, कहा- दिखने लगा उम्र का असर
Video: प्रशांत किशोर का नीतीश कुमार पर पलवार, कहा- दिखने लगा उम्र का असर
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2022

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

Weather Update: राजस्थान में बारिश को लेकर मौसम विभाग का आया लेटेस्ट अपडेट, पढ़ें खबरTata Blackbird मचाएगी बाजार में धूम! एडवांस फीचर्स के चलते Creta को मिलेगी बड़ी टक्करजयपुर के करीब गांव में सात दिन से सो भी नहीं पा रहे ग्रामीण, रात भर जागकर दे रहे पहरासातवीं के छात्रों ने चिट्ठी में लिखा अपना दुःख, प्रिंसिपल से कहा लड़कियां class में करती हैं ऐसी हरकतेंनए रंग में पेश हुई Maruti की ये 28Km माइलेज़ देने वाली SUV, अगले महीने भारत में होगी लॉन्चGanesh Chaturthi 2022: गणेश चतुर्थी पर गणपति जी की मूर्ति स्थापना का सबसे शुभ मुहूर्त यहां देखेंJaipur में सनकी आशिक ने कर दी बड़ी वारदात, लड़की थाने पहुंची और सुनाई हैरान करने वाली कहानीOptical Illusion: उल्लुओं के बीच में छुपी है एक बिल्ली, आपकी नजर है तेज तो 20 सेकंड में ढूंढकर दिखाये

बड़ी खबरें

राम-कृष्ण को नहीं मानने का ऐलान करने वाले दिल्ली के मंत्री राजेंद्र पाल गौतम ने दिया इस्तीफा, कही ये बातलालू फिर बने राजद अध्यक्ष, कार्यकारिणी बैठक से नाराज होकर निकले तेज प्रताप, बोले- मुझे दी गई गालीBJP पर बरसी महबूबा मुफ्ती, कहा- अंबानी, अडानी का करोड़ों का कर्ज माफ कर भाजपा को मिल रहा पैसाNTPC और SAI ने बिलासपुर में की वाटर स्पोर्टस सेंटर की शुरूआत, केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने किया शुभारंभतेज प्रताप के गुस्से से बेहोश हुए RJD नेता श्याम रजक, भेजे गए हॉस्पिटल, गाली देने का लगा है आरोपजब संविधान में टीपू सुल्तान की फोटो तो फिर BJP को उनके नाम से बैर क्यों? भाजपा पर बरसे ओवैसीजेपी नड्डा पंच परमेश्वर सम्मेलन में लिया हिस्सा, कहा - 'हम यहां सीटों पर बैठने नहीं आए, हम हिमाचल प्रदेश की छवि और भाग्य बदलने आए हैं'दिल्ली में अब 24×7 खुले रहेंगे होटल्स, ऑनलाइन डिलीवरी सहित कई बिजनेस, उपराज्यपाल ने 300 से अधिक आवेदनों को दी मंजूरी
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.