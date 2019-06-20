सोना समझ कर निकालने पहुंचे बजरी, ग्रामीणों ने किया विरोध तो पोकलेन छोड़ भाग गए माफिया

Understanding the gold, the gravel reached the villagers, the opposition ran away from Poklane and left the Mafia

Baran . During the excavation in a pond near the Ramniwas village of Atru Thana area, during the excavation of the graveyard, what did the gravel granule emerge as a gold jewelery considered by the mining mills? At first, some people in the village continued to collect gravel for domestic work, but gradually increased deepening and deepening, the amount of gravel increased. Now the picious mining mafia started mining after getting the opportunity. When the JCB reached the ditch on the night of June 18, the villagers started protesting. It started reaching Even the lady's cynic was full, knowing the situation, someone firing things out When the police got information about the firing of the bullets in the village, the officers put the sticks. On the instructions of Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Swarnakar, The team of Atru Police and Mining Department also reached the spot, but the mining mafia escaped from the spot. Later the police filed a nominated lawsuit against five people.

charge of the Atru station, Ramanand Yadav said that the school is under control of Ramnivas village of Mudlala Bispaw Panchayat. In the past, the excavation work was done under MNREGA, so the pond became deep Now, people started to remove the gravel from it. A few days ago the tractor-trolley was seized from here Some people have arrived at JCB on Tuesday. When it is detected, some villagers connected with illegal mining have also reached His abuse becomes foul. Seeing the deterioration, villagers informed about the firing, but rumors of firing on the spot came out, after the questioning, illegal mining and mining theft against unknown JCB driver and Ashfaq and resident of village Mukesh Meena, Balram Meena, Shobharam Meena and Lalit Meena The accused

. Atru police station and team of mining department on Wednesday seized a Poklane machine from the spot on illegal mining in Pavan river near Mytha village. Station Officer-in-Charge Ramanad Yadav said that there was information about illegal gravel mining in Parwan river near Mytha village. People came from the spot A poklane machine found on the spot was seized. Action will also be taken by mining department in this case

of illegal gravel, stones and soil mining are coming out on day-long river, pondage and forest land in Attu, Kawai Thana area of Atru subdivision district. Illegal mining # There are also incidents of mutual fighting-disputes between the mafias and the villagers. In this case, action has also been taken by the Police and Mining Department. The cases have also been filed, but do not seem to be effective

