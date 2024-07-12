उसे एक दिन पहले फोन किया तो बताया कि कहीं पर फंसा हुआ हूं, लेकिन यह जगह कौनसी है पता नहीं है। भाई मुझे बचा लो, मैं कहीं फंस गया हूं।
filter: 0; fileterIntensity: 0.0; filterMask: 0; captureOrientation: 0; module: photo;
hw-remosaic: false;
touch: (-1.0, -1.0);
modeInfo: ;
sceneMode: 32768;
cct_value: 5656;
AI_Scene: (23, 0);
aec_lux: 56.0;
aec_lux_index: 0;
hist255: 0.0;
hist252~255: 0.0;
hist0~15: 0.0;
albedo: ;
confidence: ;
motionLevel: 0;
weatherinfo: null;
temperature: 37;
Hindi News/ Barmer / दो दिन से लापता युवक ने फोन पर कहा…कहीं फंस गया हूं, भाई मुझे बचो लो