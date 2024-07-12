scriptदो दिन से लापता युवक ने फोन पर कहा…कहीं फंस गया हूं, भाई मुझे बचो लो | Patrika News
बाड़मेर

दो दिन से लापता युवक ने फोन पर कहा…कहीं फंस गया हूं, भाई मुझे बचो लो

उसे एक दिन पहले फोन किया तो बताया कि कहीं पर फंसा हुआ हूं, लेकिन यह जगह कौनसी है पता नहीं है। भाई मुझे बचा लो, मैं कहीं फंस गया हूं।

बाड़मेरJul 12, 2024 / 08:46 pm

Mahendra Trivedi

missing case

घर से लापता हुए एक युवक को पुलिस ने बाड़मेर के पास गेंहू गांव के पास एक पहाड़ी से दस्तयाब किया। युवक गत 10 जुलाई की देर रात बिना बताए घर से निकल गया था। कर्ज बढ़ जाने से युवक परेशानी के चलते घर से गायब हुआ था।

देर रात किसी को बताए बिना घर से निकल गया

बाड़मेर सदर पुलिस के अनुसार शुक्रवार सुबह 8.30 बजे भोजाराम पुत्र कुंपाराम मेगवाल निवासी वांकलपुरा महाबार ने थाने पहुंचकर बताया कि उसका भाई अचलाराम (40) 10 जुलाई को देर रात किसी को बताए बिना घर से निकल गया। उस पर कर्जा अधिक हो जाने से मानसिक रूप से परेशान है। हमने उसे एक दिन पहले फोन किया तो बताया कि कहीं पर फंसा हुआ हूं, लेकिन यह जगह कौनसी है पता नहीं है। भाई मुझे बचा लो, मैं कहीं फंस गया हूं।

दो घंटे की तलाश के बाद मिला लापता युवक

मामले की पूरी जानकारी लेकर उपनिरीक्षक बगडुराम व टीम ने मोबाइल लोकेशन व तकीनीकी मदद से युवक की तलाश शुरू की। करीब दो घंटे के प्रयास के बाद पता चला कि युवक गेहूं गांव के पास एक पहाड़ी के शिखर के आसपास है। पुलिस टीम पहाड़ी पर पहुंची और वहां पर लापता युवक मिल गया। पुलिस ने उसे सुरक्षित नीचे उतारकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया। टीम में उपनिरीक्षक के अलावा हैड कांस्टेबल पीराराम, कांस्टेबल रेवंतसिंह व शंकरसिंह शामिल रहे।

