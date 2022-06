रणजी ट्रॉफी 2022: 88 साल बाद रणजी जीतने का पहला मौका, मध्य प्रदेश की टीम फाइलन में

Madhya Pradesh march into the @Paytm #RanjiTrophy #Final! 👏 👏



The Aditya Shrivastava-led unit beat Bengal by 174 runs in the #SF1 to seal a spot in the summit clash. 👍 👍 #BENvMP



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/liCIcmzaPM pic.twitter.com/qoYkqNHkQh