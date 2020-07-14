Rekha के सिक्योरिटी गार्ड के साथ बंगले में मिले 4 और कोरोना पॉजिटिव, अब तक एक्ट्रेस ने नहीं कराया टेस्ट

By: Pratibha Tripathi
| Updated: 14 Jul 2020, 04:55 PM IST
Rekha's security guard tested positive for COVID-19

  • मंगलवार को एक्ट्रेस रेखा (Rekha's security guard tested positive for COVID-19)के सिक्योरिटी गार्ड को कोरोना पॉजिटिव (coronavirus positive)पाया गया था
  • 4 और लोगों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने की खबर है

नई दिल्ली- बॉलीवुड सितारों के घर पर कोरोना के कदम पड़ गए हैं। बीते दिनों जानकारी मिली कि बॉलीवुड की मेगा स्टार रेखा(Rekha’s staff tests positive for Covid-19) के बंगले पर तैनात गार्ड की कोरोना रिपोर्ट (coronavirus positive)पॉजिटिव आई, जिससे हड़कंप मच गया। बीएमसी ने रेखा के बांद्रा स्थित बंगले को सील कर दिया था। लोगों को उम्मीद थी कि अब पूरे 1 हफ्ते हो चुके हैं, जल्द ही सब ठीक हो जाएगा लेकिन मुसीबत अभी खत्म होती नहीं दिख रही है। अब एक हफ्ते बाद ये खबर मिली है कि रेखा को अभी इस मुसीबत से छुटकारा मिलता नहीं नज़र आ रहा है।

रेखा के गार्ड के बाद अब रेखा (Rekha’s security guard had tested positive )के बंगले के नज़दीक 4 नए कोरोना संक्रमित व्यक्ति पाए गए हैं। बतादें रेखा के गार्ड के बाद अब उनके (4 more guards in the area found coronavirus positive)बंगले के नज़दीक वाले बंगले में तैनात चार चौकीदार कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं, सभी संक्रमितों को मुंबई के बीकेसी इलाके के एक हॉस्पिटल में सभी पीड़ितों का इलाज हो रहा है। इसके अलावा पीड़ितों के संपर्क में आये 9 करीबियों की टेस्ट रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है।

Veteran actress Rekha, whose bungalow was sealed after her security guard tested positive for COVID-19 9, has reportedly refused to undergo a Covid-19 test.

रेखा (Rekha’s staff tests positive for Covid-19)के बंगले के गार्ड के इन्फेक्टेड होने के बाद, बीएमसी ने रेखा से भी अपना टेस्ट करने को बोला था लेकिन उन्होंने खुद अपना टेस्ट करने की बात कही थी। लेकिन अभी तक उनके टेस्ट के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है। वैसे रेखा ने जानकारी दी है कि वे सुरक्षा गार्ड के संपर्क में नहीं आईं इसके बाद भी उन्होंने खुद को सेल्फ क्वारनटीन भी कर लिया है।

आपको बतादें अभिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan Coronavirus Positive) भी कोरोना से संक्रमित हो गए थे इसके बाद उनके पूरे परिवार का कोरोना टेस्ट हुआ। हालांकि राहत की बात यह है कि जया बच्चन बच गई लेकिन अभ‍िषेक बच्चन (Abhishek bachchan Coronavirus Positive) , ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) और उनकी बेटी आराध्या बच्चन (Aaradhya Bachchan) भी कोरोना से संक्रमित पाई गई हैं।

