Rekha के सिक्योरिटी गार्ड के साथ बंगले में मिले 4 और कोरोना पॉजिटिव, अब तक एक्ट्रेस ने नहीं कराया टेस्ट

Rekha's security guard tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) moved him to the Bandra jumbo facility soon after and also conducted tests of all the other staff members employed at her bungalow. While Rekha's bungalow has not been sealed, the portion of the compound which housed the staff has been sealed. Earlier, Aaamir Khan Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor's staff members had also tested positive for Covid-19 during the lockdown. The latest hat we hear is that Rekha too is going to undergo a test under BMC supervision.