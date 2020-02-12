ए आर रहमान पर उठा सवाल, बेटी के बुर्का पहनने पर किया जा रहा है ट्रोल

नई दिल्ली | ए आर रहमान (A R Rehman) अपनी बेटी खतीजा (Khatija) को लेकर एक बार फिर ट्रोलिंग का शिकार हो गए हैं। दरअसल उनकी बेटी के बुर्का पहनने पर इस बार लेखक तस्लीमा नसरीन (Taslima Nasreen) ने सवाल खड़ा कर दिया है। पिछले साल ए आर रहमान की बेटी को हिजाब पहनने पर ट्रोल (A R Rehman Troll) किया गया था। फिल्म 'स्लमडॉग मिलियनेर' के 10 साल पूरे होने पर एक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया था जिसमें रहमान की बेटी खतीजा बुर्का पहनने हुए नज़र आई थी। उन्होंने साड़ी के साथ बुर्का पहना हुआ था जिसकी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हुई थी और ए आर रहमान को निशाने पर लिया गया था।
The recent conversation of myself on stage with my dad has been doing the rounds although I didn’t expect such an overwhelming response. However, there were certain comments which said that this attire is being forced by my dad and that he has double standards. I would like to personally clarify to my followers and my non followers on Instagram that the attire I wear or the choices I make in my life does not have anything to do with my parents. The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honour. I’m a sane mature adult who knows to make my choices in life. Any human being has a choice to wear or do what he/she wants and that’s what I’ve been doing. Hence, kindly don’t make your own judgements without understanding the exact situation. #freedomofchoice
रहमान (A R Rehman) की बेटी को देखने के बाद आरोप लगा था कि वो जबरन अपनी बेटी को बुर्का पहनाते हैं। अब एक बार फिर उन पर निशाना साधा गया है। तस्लीमा नसरीन (Taslima Nasreen) ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा- मुझे एआर रहमान का म्यूजिक पसंद है। लेकिन जब भी मैं उनकी बेटी को देखती हूं मुझे घुटन महसूस होती है। ये जानकर बहुत दुख होता है कि एक कल्चर्ल फैमिली में पढ़ी-लिखी महिला का भी ब्रेन वॉस बहुत ही आसानी से किया जा सकता है। तस्लीमा के इस ट्वीट के बाद फिर से लोग ए आर रहमान को ट्रोल करने लगे हैं।
I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily! pic.twitter.com/73WoX0Q0n9— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 11, 2020
बता दें कि एक साल पहले खतीजा को ट्रोल किया गया था तब ए आर रहमान (A R Rehman) ने सफाई में कहा था कि नीता अंबानी के साथ मेरी फैमिली की महिलाएं #freedomtochoose। इसके बाद खतीजा ने भी कहा था कि वो अपने फैसले लेने के लिए आजा़द हैं उन्हें बुर्का पहनने के लिए मजबूर नहीं किया गया है। ये उनका खुद का फैसला है। लोग बिना जानें अपनी राय ना बनाएं।