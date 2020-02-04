एक भयानक हादसे ने बदल दी थी आशिकी गर्ल अनु अग्रवाल की पूरी ज़िंदगी, अब हो चुका है बुरा हाल

  • आशिकी गर्ल अनु अग्रवाल (Anu Aggarwal) का लुक अब बिल्कुल बदल चुका है
  • वायरल हो रही तस्वीरों में पहचानना हुआ मुश्किल
  • सड़क हादसे ने बदल दी थी अनु की पूरी ज़िंदगी

नई दिल्ली | फिल्म आशिकी (Aashiqui) की एक्ट्रेस अनु अग्रवाल (Anu Aggarwal) तो आपको याद ही होगी जिन्होंने उस वक्त लाखों लोगों का दिल लूट लिया था। हाल ही में वो द कपिल शर्मा शो में पहुंची थी जिसका प्रसारण जल्द ही किया जाएगा। शो में फिल्म की पूरी स्टारकास्ट दिखाई दी, सभी का लुक अब बिल्कुल बदल चुका है। लेकिन जिसने सबसे ज्यादा हैरान किया वो हैं अनु अग्रवाल, उन्हें देखकर पहचानना भी मुश्किल हो रहा था। उनका चेहरा अब पूरी तरह से बदल चुका है। क्या आप जानते हैं कि आज अनु अग्रवाल की हालत ऐसी क्यों हो गई है। चलिए आपको उनकी ज़िंदगी के उन पहलुओं से रूबरू करवाते हैं।

दरअसल अनु अग्रवाल (Anu Aggarwal) के लाइफ में एक ऐसा हादसा हुआ जिसने उनके पूरे जीवन को बदलकर रख दिया। उसके बाद अनु गुमनाम हो गईं। साल 1999 में उनके साथ एक दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हो गया था जिसके बाद अनु की याददाश्त तक चली गई थी। हालत इतनी खराब हो गई थी कि वो कोमा में चली गईं। कई दिनों तक कोमा में रहने के बाद जब उनको होश आया तब वो चलने फिरने में असमर्थ थीं। उनको इस हादसे से निकलने में लगभग तीन साल लगे। हालत में कुछ सुधार होने के बाद अनु ने सन्यास लेकर योगा टीचर बनने का फैसला लिया और पूरी प्रॉपर्टी दान कर दी। अनु आजकल बिहार के मुंगेर जिले में रहती हैं।

अनु (Anu Aggarwal) ने अपनी एक बुक अनयूजवल: मेमोरी ऑफ ए गर्ल हू केम बैक फ्रॉम डेड साल 2015 में रिलीज की थी जिसमें उन्होंने अपने जीवन की हर छोटी बड़ी घटना का ज़िक्र किया है। अब वो जल्द ही लंबे समय बाद कपिल शर्मा के शो में दिखाई देंगी। जहां दर्शक उनसे रूबरू हो पाएंगे। यहां राहुल रॉय भी अपनी ज़िंदगी के कई राज़ खोलेंगे।

