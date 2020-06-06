Abhay Deol ने इंडियन सेलेब्स पर फिर कसा तंज, Fairness Creams का समर्थन करने वालों से पूछा सवाल

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड एक्टर अभय देओल (Abhay Deol) आजकल सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ ज्यादा ही एक्टिव नजर आ रहे हैं। कुछ दिनों पहले अमेरिका में हुई जॉर्ज फ्लॉयड की मौत (George Floyd Death) के बाद रंगभेद का मुद्दा (Protest Against Racism) पूरी दुनिया में गर्माया हुआ है। हर कोई इसको लेकर अपना विरोध दर्ज कर रहा है। जिसमें इंडियन सेलिब्रिटीज़ भी शामिल हैं। अभय ने कुछ दिनों पहले एक पोस्ट करके रंगभेद का विरोध करने वाले सेलेब्स पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा था कि हमें अपने देश में हो रही वैसी ही घटनाओं के बारे में भी आगे आना चाहिए। इंडियन सेलिब्रिटीज और मिडिल क्लास फैमिली को देश में हो रहे अन्याय के खिलाफ भी एक मुहिम की शुरुआत करनी चाहिए। अब अभय ने इंडियन सेलेब्स को फेयरनेस क्रीम के प्रचार को (Indian Celebs Endorsing Fairness Creams) लेकर आड़े हाथों लिया है।
Overall analysis Fairness creams in India have evolved over the years, from being fairness creams to now using euphemisms like “skin brightening/ whitening”, or “lightening creams”. Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as 'fairness creams’. So now we have brands selling “HD glow”, “White beauty”, “white glow”, “fine fairness”, and so on. Over the years these companies have turned their attention towards the Indian Men, who are now trying to be "fair and handsome", and have dedicated power white ranges for them too. The hunt for fairness: Neutrogena fine fairness: Could not locate it on their global websites but it is available on Amazon and other sellers:https://www.amazon.in/Neutrogena-Fine-Fairness-Cream-SPF20/dp/B00BSPOXMW/ Ponds have a white beauty range: The range includes products like anti-spot fairness cream which is available on affiliate websites like Amazon and Nykaa. On their own website could locate just the White beauty cream. https://www.ponds.com/ph/products/collection/white-beauty/day-cream-for-normal-skin.html* Loreal white perfect day cream: Apparently reduces the melanin level in the skin, gives a rosy appearance to your skin and is suitable for all Indian skin types. "reduce skin darkening and boost anti-spot whitening for a brighter & younger look"https://www.lorealparis.co.in/products/skin-care/day-cream/white-perfect-clinical-day-cream/ Recently, Procter & Gamble skincare brand Olay announced that it will no longer retouch skin in its advertising by 2021 because it reflects an idea of beauty which is almost impossible to achieve. The statement was made during an event in New York. In March 2019, Olay also came up with a creative campaign #FaceAnything with @masabagupta @kubbrasait , @lilly, @bikewithgirl and @_payalsoni_ #Fairandlovely #prejudice #racism #fairskinobsession #fairnesscreams #kalagora #flawlessskin #hdglow #whiteness #complexion #skintone #shades #pearlextracts #microcrystals #ayurveda
अभय देओल ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक पोस्ट किया और उसमें सवाल (Abhay on Indian Celebs Fairness creams) किया कि क्या इंडियन सेलिब्रिटीज फेयरनेस क्रीम्स को बढ़ावा या समर्थन देना बंद करेंगे? उन्होंने इसके साथ भारत में फेयरनेस क्रीम्स की ब्रिकी का पूरा ब्यौरा (Fairness Creams in India) भी दिखाया। अभय के द्वारा शेयर किए गए स्क्रीनशॉट्स में गोरा करने वाली क्रीम्स की खरीददारी कि विवरण (Abhay Fairness Creams analysis) नजर आ रहा है। साथ ही अभय ने एक लंबा पोस्ट भी लिखा जिसमें उन्होंने इंडिया में फेयरनेस क्रीम की खरीददारी पर हुई बढ़ोत्तरी (Abhay on Fairness Creams Endorsement) की बात कही है।
Maybe it’s time for these now? Now that “woke” indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they’d see how it manifests in their own backyard? America has exported violence to the world, they have made it a more dangerous place, it was but inevitable that it would come back karmically. I’m not saying they deserve it, I’m saying look at the picture in it’s totality. I’m saying support them by calling out the systemic problems in your own country, because they turn out to be one and the same thing. I’m saying follow their lead but not their actions. Create your own actions, your own movement, relevant to your own country. That is what the black lives matter movement is all about! In the larger picture, there is no “us” and “them”. There is not a country that’s real. But a planet in peril. #migrantlivesmatter #minoritylivesmatter #poorlivesmatter Black Lives Matter (find out why not to use the hashtag and still support the movement).
उन्होंने अपने पोस्ट के जरिए फेयरनेस क्रीम्स के अलग-अलग लेवल्स (Abhay post on Fairness Creams) के बारे में बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि पहले गोरा करने वाली क्रीम फिर उसके बाद स्किन ब्राइटनिंग, स्किन वाइटनिंग, व्हाइट ब्यूटी, व्हाइट ग्लो जैसे ब्रांड्स भी बेचे जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने अलग-अलग ब्रांड्स के नाम भी मेंशन किए। अभय ने कहा कि महिलाओं के बाद पुरुषों के लिए भी फेयर एंड हैंडसम (Fair and Handsome) वाला प्रोसेस चल रहा है।
अभय के इस पोस्ट पर कई यूजर्स रिएक्ट कर रहे हैं। जाहिर है इंडिया के टॉप स्टार्स फेयरनेस क्रीम वाले विज्ञापनों (Celebs Fairness Creams Ad) को शूट करते हैं। ऐसे में अभय ने तंज कसते हुए इन सभी से सवाल किया है। बता दें कि रंगभेद मुद्दे पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा, करण जौहर औऱ करीना कपूर खान समेत कई स्टार्स अपने विचार रख चुके हैं। उन्होंने ब्लैक लाइव्स मैटर नाम से मुहिम (Black Lives Matter Movement) में हिस्सा लेकर रंगभेद का विरोध किया था।