बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने डॉक्टर्स की हालत देख लिखा स्पेशल मैसेज, लोगों से नियमों का पालन करने की कही बात

At a time when we sit and complain about the boredom that has crept into our lives as a result of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, doctors and medical staff are battling on the front lines as they protect human civilisation, risking their own lives.. On the occasion of World Health Day, my heart goes out to them as in this hour, they are soldiers, heroes and demigods.. Doctors are our first and last line of defence against the pandemic, and the least that we can do is to thank them, following the guidelines set forth by them and staying at home, no matter what!! #stayindoorssavelives #worldhealthday #strongertogether