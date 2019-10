हैक हुआ कियारा आडवाणी का ट्विटर अकाउंट, कहा इस लिंक को क्लिक न करें

View this post on Instagram

This is my face when I'm thinking about what I should eat! Haha! But no, actually, I'm really digging the red lip-lavendar situation and I have to thank @missmalini for letting me know that the new #OPPOF9Pro is going to hit the market and its going to be in a gradient of these two amazing colours!#OPPO #Phone #OPPOF9Pro #Colour #RedAndPurple #OOTD