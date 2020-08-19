Taapsee Pannu के चेहरे पर जब दिखने लगी बुढापे की लकीरें, एक्ट्रेस को सताने लगी चिंता

View this post on Instagram

Getting ‘into’ the skin of a character is passé , let’s talk about how was it getting ‘out’ of the skin of #PrakashiTomar A one hour long procedure to get my skin back n then still have lines n folds visible until the skin bounces back to normal. How many times we had nightmares that what if it never bounces back ? What if one day we realise we have to live with it. That one day will come some time in the future but as of now it was nice to shed this skin off and breathe a sigh of relief 🥵 #SaandKiAankh #Throwback #ArchivePost