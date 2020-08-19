Taapsee Pannu के चेहरे पर जब दिखने लगी बुढापे की लकीरें, एक्ट्रेस को सताने लगी चिंता

नई दिल्ली। एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू(Actress Taapsee Pannu) यूं तो अपनी खूबसूरती के लिए जानी जाती है। फिल्मों में उनका खास अभिनय उनके किरदार में अलग से झलकता है। अभी हाल ही में उनकी रिलिज हुई (Taapsee Pannu film Saand Ki Aankh)फिल्म सांड की आंख में भी उनका बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन देखने को मिला था। इस फिल्म में एक्ट्रेस ने 60 साल की दादी (Taapsee Pannu plays the role of t sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar)प्रकाशी तोमर का किरदार निभाया था, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं इस बुढ़ापे वाले किरदार को निभाने के लिए उन्हें कितनी मेहनत करनी पड़ी थी। इस कैरेक्टर को सच दिखाने के लिए तापसी Taapsee Pannu plays the role of oldest woman) को प्रोस्थेटिक मेकअप का इस्तेमाल करना पड़ता था। जिसके लिए उन्हें एक्सट्रा स्किन लगानी पड़ती थी। एक्ट्रेस ने बताया कि जब वो इस मेकअप को हटाती थी।उसके बाद भी उनकी स्कीन में बुढ़ापे की लकीरे साफ नजर आती थीं।
Getting ‘into’ the skin of a character is passé , let’s talk about how was it getting ‘out’ of the skin of #PrakashiTomar A one hour long procedure to get my skin back n then still have lines n folds visible until the skin bounces back to normal. How many times we had nightmares that what if it never bounces back ? What if one day we realise we have to live with it. That one day will come some time in the future but as of now it was nice to shed this skin off and breathe a sigh of relief 🥵 #SaandKiAankh #Throwback #ArchivePost
तापसी ने शेयर की पोस्ट
एक्ट्रेस (Taapsee Pannu share pics)ने चेहरे की स्किन हटाते हुए के कई फोटोज शेयर करते हुए लिखा- चलिए आज हम बताते है कि कैसे प्रकाशी तोमर का कैरेक्टर निभाने के लिए चेहरे पर क्या क्या होता था। मेकअप को हटाने के बाद भी स्किन को नॉर्मल होने के लिए 1 घंटे का समय लगता था. इसके बाद भी चेहरे पर लाइन्स, परते बैसे ही दिखती थी जब तक की स्किन पूरी तरह से नॉर्मल नहीं होती थी। इस तरह की स्कीन को देख मै काफी डर भी गई थी कि क्या मेरी स्किन नॉर्मल नहीं हो पाएगी या नही? हांलाकि हम सब जानते है कि भविष्य में वो दिन भी आएगा ही। लेकिन अभी के लिए इस स्किन का निकल जाना राहत की सांस लेने जैसा है।
Another from the many trials we had to get the picture right. This was one picture we desperately wanted to recreate closest to real. Seeing us in this look for the first time together was such an overwhelming experience for everyone. All the HODs were present that day to see what exactly we r getting into from there on. While everyone had a similar amused expression it was our over emotional over enthu director @tusharhiranandani who started the trail of tears that lasted till the release of the film. It was sometimes difficult to guess are those tears of happiness or he was more like “kahan phasa liya maine apne aap ko 🙈” #Throwback #QuarantinePost #Archive
तापसी पन्नू के वर्क फंर्ट की बात करें तो वो आखिरी बार तुषार हीरानंदानी के निर्देशन में बनीं सांड की आंख में नजर आई थी। यह फिल्म सच्ची कहानी पर आधारित है। यूपी के बागपत में रहने वाली शूटर दादियों प्रकाशी तोमर और चंद्रो तोमर पर बनीं है। इस फिल्म में तापसी और भूमि पेडनेकर ने उम्रदराज महिलाओं का किरदार निभाया है। दोनों के अभिनय और फिल्म की कहानी दर्शकों को पसंद आई।