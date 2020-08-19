Taapsee Pannu के चेहरे पर जब दिखने लगी बुढापे की लकीरें, एक्ट्रेस को सताने लगी चिंता

By: Pratibha Tripathi
| Updated: 19 Aug 2020, 08:37 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu के चेहरे पर जब दिखने लगी बुढापे की लकीरें, एक्ट्रेस को सताने लगी चिंता
Taapsee Pannu film Saand Ki Aankh

  • एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू (Actress Taapsee Pannu)फिल्म सांड की आंख में नजर आई थीं
  • इस फिल्म में एक्ट्रेस ने निभाया था 60 साल की दादी प्रकाशी तोमर का किरदार

नई दिल्ली। एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू(Actress Taapsee Pannu) यूं तो अपनी खूबसूरती के लिए जानी जाती है। फिल्मों में उनका खास अभिनय उनके किरदार में अलग से झलकता है। अभी हाल ही में उनकी रिलिज हुई (Taapsee Pannu film Saand Ki Aankh)फिल्म सांड की आंख में भी उनका बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन देखने को मिला था। इस फिल्म में एक्ट्रेस ने 60 साल की दादी (Taapsee Pannu plays the role of t sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar)प्रकाशी तोमर का किरदार निभाया था, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं इस बुढ़ापे वाले किरदार को निभाने के लिए उन्हें कितनी मेहनत करनी पड़ी थी। इस कैरेक्टर को सच दिखाने के लिए तापसी Taapsee Pannu plays the role of oldest woman) को प्रोस्थेटिक मेकअप का इस्तेमाल करना पड़ता था। जिसके लिए उन्हें एक्सट्रा स्किन लगानी पड़ती थी। एक्ट्रेस ने बताया कि जब वो इस मेकअप को हटाती थी।उसके बाद भी उनकी स्कीन में बुढ़ापे की लकीरे साफ नजर आती थीं।

तापसी ने शेयर की पोस्ट

एक्ट्रेस (Taapsee Pannu share pics)ने चेहरे की स्किन हटाते हुए के कई फोटोज शेयर करते हुए लिखा- चलिए आज हम बताते है कि कैसे प्रकाशी तोमर का कैरेक्टर निभाने के लिए चेहरे पर क्या क्या होता था। मेकअप को हटाने के बाद भी स्किन को नॉर्मल होने के लिए 1 घंटे का समय लगता था. इसके बाद भी चेहरे पर लाइन्स, परते बैसे ही दिखती थी जब तक की स्किन पूरी तरह से नॉर्मल नहीं होती थी। इस तरह की स्कीन को देख मै काफी डर भी गई थी कि क्या मेरी स्किन नॉर्मल नहीं हो पाएगी या नही? हांलाकि हम सब जानते है कि भविष्य में वो दिन भी आएगा ही। लेकिन अभी के लिए इस स्किन का निकल जाना राहत की सांस लेने जैसा है।

तापसी पन्नू के वर्क फंर्ट की बात करें तो वो आखिरी बार तुषार हीरानंदानी के निर्देशन में बनीं सांड की आंख में नजर आई थी। यह फिल्म सच्ची कहानी पर आधारित है। यूपी के बागपत में रहने वाली शूटर दादियों प्रकाशी तोमर और चंद्रो तोमर पर बनीं है। इस फिल्म में तापसी और भूमि पेडनेकर ने उम्रदराज महिलाओं का किरदार निभाया है। दोनों के अभ‍िनय और फिल्म की कहानी दर्शकों को पसंद आई।

