International Yoga Day 2020: एक्ट्रेस Tapsee Pannu सेलेब्रेट कर रही हैं योग दिवस, अलग अंदाज में आईं नज़र

Like most of us, I always thought that yoga is just about twisting our body into complicated contortions and about being a human pretzel. Until @munmun.ganeriwal told me it isn’t. Sitting on the mat every day for few minutes, trying to tune in even when infinite thoughts might interfere, offers as much benefits to our body and mind. The act of meditating is actually classified as ‘Upasana Yoga’ in Yogic scriptures. An incredible stroke of luck is that International Yoga Day today coincides with the Solar Eclipse. An eclipse is one of the best time to deepen our spiritual practice, so make sure you meditate today for few minutes at least. If you are thinking how to start .... @munmun.ganeriwal says, “the best way to begin a meditation practice is to begin!” #InternationalYogaDay2020