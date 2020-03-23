एक्ट्रेस उर्वशी रौतेला की ये हॉट तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर ढा रही है कहर

Sunita Adhikari
| Updated: 23 Mar 2020, 04:03:44 PM (IST)
  • बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस उर्वशी रौतेला (Urvashi Rautela) उन एक्ट्रेसेज़ में से हैं, जो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं।

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस उर्वशी रौतेला (Urvashi Rautela) उन एक्ट्रेसेज़ में से हैं, जो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। आए दिन वो अपने फैंस के साथ कुछ न कुछ शेयर करती रहती हैं। अब हाल ही में उर्वशी ने अपनी कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं, जो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रही हैं।

उर्वशी ने इन तस्वीरों को अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट (Urvashi Rautela Instagram) से शेयर की हैं। तस्वीरों में एक्ट्रेस ब्लैक ड्रेस में दिखाई दे रही हैं, जिसमें वो काफी हॉट लग रही हैं। इन तस्वीरों ने इंटरनेट पर काफी सुर्खियां बटोरी थीं। उर्वशी ने एक के बाद तीन तस्वीरें शेयर कीं। फैंस को उनकी ये तस्वीरें काफी पसंद आ रही हैं। लोग इनपर जमकर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया भी दे रहे हैं।

इससे पहले उर्वशी ने अपना एक पुराना वीडियो शेयर किया था। एक्ट्रेस का ये वीडियो मालदीव का है। जहां वो वेकेशन पर गई थीं। उनकी इस वीडियो को 19 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों ने देखा था। आपको बता दें कि मालदीव से ही उर्वशी की बिकनी फोटो काफी वायरल हुई थी।

वहीं वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो उर्वशी रौतेला का हाल ही में एक म्यूजिक वीडियो रिलीज हुआ था- 'एक डायमंड दा हार।' जिसे लोगों ने काफी पसंद किया था। इसके अलावा उर्वशी की आखिरी फिल्म 'पागलपंती' रिलीज हुई थी। लेकिन ये फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर बुरी तरह फ्लॉप हो गई थी।

