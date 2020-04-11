उर्वशी रौतेला का नया गाना 'कंगना विलायती' हुआ रिलीज, एक्ट्रेस ने अपने डांस मूव्स से लूटा सबका दिल

View this post on Instagram

I LOVE YOU ALL #25MILLIONSTRONG fam on @instagram 🌷🌸💖. Thank you for being the reason I smile. Thank you for being you. Here’s to those who inspire you and don’t even know it. Thank you for brightening my world. Let us be kinder to one another. You’ve always believed in me. Thank you! Thank you for being an important part of my story. Saying thank you is more than good manners, it is good spirituality. When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around. There is always, always, always something to be thankful for. When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela #instagram #blessed