अदा शर्मा ने बदन पर लपेटे सितारें, मीडिया को सपोर्ट करने के लिए कहा थैंक्स.. देखें Video

View this post on Instagram

Like or LOVEEE ?😁😜🙃 A biiiiiiig shout out to our amaaaazing paparazzi (the media ) who are sooooo supportive and enthusiastc everytime we try something experimental 😘 . Here's my version of बदन पे सितारे लपेटे हुए for you ✨✨✳️✴️⭐🌟🌠 . For the #feminabeautyawards @feminaindia . Styled by @juhi.ali Hair @snehal_uk Makeup and a part of the universe painted on me @brushtler Outfit by- @jagx_ Jewellery - @piaget #nykafeminabeautyawards