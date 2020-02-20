अदा शर्मा ने बदन पर लपेटे सितारें, मीडिया को सपोर्ट करने के लिए कहा थैंक्स.. देखें Video

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अदा शर्मा (Adah Sharma) सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं, अक्सर उनके फोटोज़ और वीडियोज़ वायरल होते रहते हैं। हाल ही में वो एक इवेंट में पहुंची थीं जहां उनका लुक देखकर लोग हैरान रह गए। दरअसल, अदा फैशन के साथ एक्सपेरिमेंट करने के लिए जानी जाती हैं और इस बार उन्होंने अपने बदन पर सितारे लपेट लिए। अदा ने अपनी बॉडी पर गैलेक्सी इंस्पायर्ड पेंट (Galaxy Paint) कर रखा था जो उनपर काफी अच्छा लग रहा था।
Like or LOVEEE ?😁😜🙃 A biiiiiiig shout out to our amaaaazing paparazzi (the media ) who are sooooo supportive and enthusiastc everytime we try something experimental 😘 . Here's my version of बदन पे सितारे लपेटे हुए for you ✨✨✳️✴️⭐🌟🌠 . For the #feminabeautyawards @feminaindia . Styled by @juhi.ali Hair @snehal_uk Makeup and a part of the universe painted on me @brushtler Outfit by- @jagx_ Jewellery - @piaget #nykafeminabeautyawards
अदा शर्मा (Adah Sharma) ने व्हाइट कलर की ड्रेस पहन रखी थी, साथ ही आंखों, कॉलरबोन और हाथ पर ब्लू और पर्पल कलर का सितारों वाला पेंट लगाया हुआ था। अदा का ये नया अवतार कुछ फैंस को पसंद आया तो कुछ ने उन्हें एलियन कह डाला। अदा का ये लुक फेमिना ब्यूटी अवॉर्ड्स (Femina Beauty Awards) का है। इसके अलावा अदा का एक और लुक सामने आया है जो मिर्ची म्यूजिक अवॉर्ड्स (Mirchi Music Awards) का है। इसमें अदा ने अपना ब्रेसलेट फ्लॉन्ट किया है और फैंस से पूछा है कि क्या लिखा है बताओ। अदा ने पिंक कलर की ड्रेस पहनी के साथ ब्लैक बूट्स पहने हुए हैं। अदा ने इस ड्रेस में कई सारे पोज़ दिए हैं।
Read what's written on my bracelet 💁♀️♥️ . . We did two looks yesterday , one for the #mirchimusicawards and the other to promote #TuYaadAya which has reached millions of millions of views but also touched millions and millions of hearts which means the world to us ❤️ thank u @tseries.official and @adnansamiworld it's soooo fun promoting with this guy ! His sense of humour , and talent and soooo much knowledge I'm sooo inspiredd! Did you know he plays 35 instruments ??!!!!! . . For the #smulemirchimusicawards Outfit by- @labelpujapandey Boots - @miumiu Bracelet -gift from someone special 😘 HMU- @snehal_uk @makeup_sid1 Styled by- @juhi.ali And for promotions Outfit @mashbymalvikashroff Heels @shein_in