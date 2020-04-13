पिज्जा देख दीवानी हुई अदा शर्मा, शेयर किया थ्रोबैक डांस वीडियो

Neha Gupta
| Updated: 13 Apr 2020, 12:00 PM IST
पिज्जा देख दीवानी हुई अदा शर्मा, शेयर किया थ्रोबैक डांस वीडियो
,

  • अदा शर्मा (Adah Sharma) को आ रही है पिज़्ज़ा (Pizza) की याद
  • थ्रोबैक वीडियो शेयर कर दिखाया जबरदस्त डांस
  • अदा ने पिज़्जा को डेडिकेट किया हुश्न है सुहाना गाना

नई दिल्ली | लॉकडाउन के बीच सभी लोगों अपने घरों में बंद हैं ऐसे में लोग घर में ही तरह-तरह के व्यंजन बनाकर ट्राई कर रहे हैं। सभी दुकाने बंद हैं, साथ ही बाहर से कुछ भी खाना बहुत रिस्क भरा हो सकता है इसलिए लोग घर का खाना ही खा रहे हैं। हाल ही में बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अदा शर्मा ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वो पिज़्ज़ा को देखकर दीवानी होकर डांस कर रही हैं। वो हुस्न है सुहाना गाने पर डांस कर रही हैं और एक टेबल पर पिज़्ज़ा रखा हुआ है जिसे देखकर उनकी खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं है।

View this post on Instagram

Tag all your Pizza loving friends 🍕❤️ THROWBACK SUNDAY What's the first thing you are going to eat after the lockdown? . My 4 month aniversary ! I've been clean ! I thought I'd share this throwback video once I complete 3 months without pizza in my life but I'm proud to say it has been 4 months...this was my last pizza after shoot in the hotel room before which I made this resolution and did our last dance together and broke up in December 2019. Dop on this @snehal_uk 😘 . This video is only for your entertainment. I'm Adah Sharma ...and I am an addict and I don't know till when I will be able stretch my self control 🙈 p.s. tu yaad aaya hai aaj phir 🍕😍😅 . Double p.s. tu yaad aaya has got sooo many millions and so much love ...go check out the farsi and pashto versions of the song also #sundayfunday #throwbacksunday

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on

दरअसल अदा शर्मा ने ये वीडियो अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है जो एक थ्रोबैक संडे वीडियो है। वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि पिज़्ज़ा देखकर वो कितनी खुश हैं और डांस कर रही हैं। अदा ने इस वीडियो के साथ एक पोस्ट भी लिखा है जिसमें वो कह रही हैं- अपने सभी पिज्जा लवर दोस्तों को टैग करो। थ्रोबैक संडे वीडियो, लॉकडाउन के बाद सबसे पहले आप क्या खाने वाले हैं? चार महीने हो गए, मुझे लगता है कि इसे तीन महीने पूरे करने के बाद ही साझा करना चाहिए था।

related story

लॉकडाउन के चलते अदा शर्मा ने एक्सरसाइज करते हुए बनाया फनी वीडियो,उछलते-कूदते लगा रही हैं पोंछा
लॉकडाउन के चलते अदा शर्मा ने एक्सरसाइज करते हुए बनाया फनी वीडियो,उछलते-कूदते लगा रही हैं पोंछा
अदा शर्मा ने कराई सात अजूबों की सैर, पहले ताजमहल फिर पहुंची दी ग्रेट वॉल ऑफ चाइना.. देखें Video

अदा शर्मा ने कराई सात अजूबों की सैर, पहले ताजमहल फिर पहुंची दी ग्रेट वॉल ऑफ चाइना.. देखें Video
अदा शर्मा ने बदन पर लपेटे सितारें, मीडिया को सपोर्ट करने के लिए कहा थैंक्स.. देखें Video
अदा शर्मा ने बदन पर लपेटे सितारें, मीडिया को सपोर्ट करने के लिए कहा थैंक्स.. देखें Video
Lakme Fashion Week: अदा और ईशा गुप्ता ने अपनी ग्लैमरस अदाओं से बिखेरा जलवा ,दिखा बोल्ड अवतार

Lakme Fashion Week: अदा और ईशा गुप्ता ने अपनी ग्लैमरस अदाओं से बिखेरा जलवा ,दिखा बोल्ड अवतार
अदा शर्मा को सिग्नल पर रोककर फैन ने क्लिक करवाई सेल्फी फिर फोटो एंगल बताने लगा.. देेखे वीडियो

अदा शर्मा को सिग्नल पर रोककर फैन ने क्लिक करवाई सेल्फी फिर फोटो एंगल बताने लगा.. देेखे वीडियो
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जब बंदरों से करने लगी इंग्लिश में बात, मिला ऐसा रिस्पॉन्स Video देखकर आप भी हो जाएंगे हैरान!
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जब बंदरों से करने लगी इंग्लिश में बात, मिला ऐसा रिस्पॉन्स Video देखकर आप भी हो जाएंगे हैरान!
बचपन से अदा शर्मा करती आ रही हैं ये काम, फ्री टाइम मिलते ही हो जाती हैं शुरू...
बचपन से अदा शर्मा करती आ रही हैं ये काम, फ्री टाइम मिलते ही हो जाती हैं शुरू...
एक्ट्रेस अदा शर्मा ने जिंगल बेल पर किया कथक, देखें मजेदार वीडियो

एक्ट्रेस अदा शर्मा ने जिंगल बेल पर किया कथक, देखें मजेदार वीडियो
PHOTO : अदा शर्मा ने नए फोटोशूट में ढाया कहर, हॉट तस्वीरें शेयर कर कहा- ये है ग्लैमरस सिरदर्द

+5

PHOTO : अदा शर्मा ने नए फोटोशूट में ढाया कहर, हॉट तस्वीरें शेयर कर कहा- ये है ग्लैमरस सिरदर्द
'कमांडो 3' की सक्सेज पार्टी में पूरी टीम ने जमकर मस्ती, देखें जश्न की तस्वीरें

+5

'कमांडो 3' की सक्सेज पार्टी में पूरी टीम ने जमकर मस्ती, देखें जश्न की तस्वीरें
गंजे लोगों को चिड़ा रही हैं बॉलीवुड की अभिनेत्री अदा शर्मा, बालों में कराया रेनबो कलर
गंजे लोगों को चिड़ा रही हैं बॉलीवुड की अभिनेत्री अदा शर्मा, बालों में कराया रेनबो कलर
Adah Sharma adah sharma video adah sharma dance video adah sharma dance video on pizza