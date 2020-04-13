पिज्जा देख दीवानी हुई अदा शर्मा, शेयर किया थ्रोबैक डांस वीडियो

View this post on Instagram

Tag all your Pizza loving friends 🍕❤️ THROWBACK SUNDAY What's the first thing you are going to eat after the lockdown? . My 4 month aniversary ! I've been clean ! I thought I'd share this throwback video once I complete 3 months without pizza in my life but I'm proud to say it has been 4 months...this was my last pizza after shoot in the hotel room before which I made this resolution and did our last dance together and broke up in December 2019. Dop on this @snehal_uk 😘 . This video is only for your entertainment. I'm Adah Sharma ...and I am an addict and I don't know till when I will be able stretch my self control 🙈 p.s. tu yaad aaya hai aaj phir 🍕😍😅 . Double p.s. tu yaad aaya has got sooo many millions and so much love ...go check out the farsi and pashto versions of the song also #sundayfunday #throwbacksunday