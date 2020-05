Amitabh Bachchan ने 300 Migrant Workers के लिए चलवाई बस, खाने-पीने का भी पूरा इंतजाम

View this post on Instagram

#AmitabhBachchan sponsors 10 buses for migrants in association with Mahim dargah and Haji Ali dargah About 300 migrants will be sent to the various locations in UP viz. Lucknow, Allahbad, Ghorakhpur and Bhadoi The buses will be provided with food and snacks for the entire journey with water juices etc. The medical kits are also being provided to the migrants incase they may need it in their journey. Hand sanitizer, masks etc are also being provided. Utmost care is being taken about the social distancing and only half the capacity of the bus in Being loaded with the migrants ie each bus will carryj only 25 passengers in a 52 seater bus. #IndiaFightsCorona #friday #migrantworkers #home #journey #india #manavmanglani