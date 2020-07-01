Akshay Kumar ने को-स्टार Shanthipriya की स्किन को देख किया था भद्दा मजाक, एक्ट्रेस ने Tweet कर बताई पूरी बात

View this post on Instagram

Shantipriya described an incident with actor @akshaykumar that left a scar in her heart. Due to the way she was discriminated eventually made her leave the Bollywood industry . "After working in Saugandh, I worked with Akshay in Ikke Pe Ikka. It was a modern character and I had to wear a short dress. I used to wear stockings with dresses. I remember how Akshay used to make fun of me. We were shooting for the climax scene and because I wore a pair of stockings, my knees were looking darker. Apart from Akshay, Pankaj Dheer, Chandani, Prithvi, Raj Sippy, spot boy, makeup man, and other people were also present on the set. There were around 100 people. In front of all of them, Akshay said ‘Shantipriya has got big blood clots on her legs’. He repeated the same many times but I couldn’t understand it,” said the actress . “I asked him about the blood clots on my legs and he said ‘look at your knees’. I was taken aback when I heard him. I was shocked and embarrassed. I didn’t know how to react and kept thinking about others. It was very uncomfortable and I kept thinking how could Akshay make such a joke in front of so many people,” she added . . . #akshaykumar #akshaykumarfans #akshaykumarofficials #akshaykumarforever #shantipriya #shantipriya❤ #akshaykumarfc #akshaykumarlovers #akshaykumarfanclub #akshaykumarteam #akshaykumarfan #racism #racismisreal #racismo #racismisavirus #instawithherzindagi #herzindagi #herzindagialways