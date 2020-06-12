Lockdown के दौरान akshay kumar ने की थी शूटिंग, असिस्टेंट भी खड़े रहे काफी दूर

View this post on Instagram

Yes, That is Akshay Kumar @akshaykumar back at the shoot⁣ . ⁣ . ⁣ Yes, you saw it right. Just a few days back we heard Maharashtra CM permitting shooting to resume with proper safety measure taken care of and it started today. The first film during Corona Lockdown is on floors. R Balki shoots a film with a social message starring Akshay Kumar. You can see the pictures of the shoot taking place at Kamalistan Studio. Take a close look at them as this is how all the shoots are going to happen post lockdown. This is the new normal. With legal permissions and proper safety precautions at place, Akshay started shooting for his upcoming project. This is exactly how all our new shoots are going to happen. Back on the sets, the team is shooting for a film based on public service, will be produced by R Balki.