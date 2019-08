रोहमन शॉल से अफेयर के बीच सुष्मिता के घर आया नन्हा मेहमान, बेटी अलिसाह की खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

View this post on Instagram

This is a moment I will cherish forever!!❤️💋 Alisah prayed & waited for baby Amadeus’s arrival EVERYDAY for straight nine months 😁🤗😇 She’s wanted a younger sibling to love & care for...for years now!! My friend Shreejaya made Alisah the happiest when she conceived 😁❤️ To finally witness Alisah hold Amadeus for the very first time & the way he reciprocated her love...THIS HAPPINESS is etched in my heart forever!! Thank you Shree😍😊❤️ #precious #pure #love #alisahdidi #powerofprayer 🤗💋#duggadugga I love you guys!!!😁🌈