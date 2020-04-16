अमिताभ बच्चन का क्यूट इमोजी फेसेस हो रहे वायरल.. बिग बी की क्रिएटिविटी देख फैंस ने की तारीफ

नई दिल्ली | लॉकडाउन के बीच सेलेब्स की जबरदस्त क्रिएटिविटी देखने को मिल रही है। बॉलीवुड के शहंशाह अमिताभ बच्चन भी कुछ ऐसा ही कर रहे हैं। हाल ही में बिग बी ढेर सारे कार्टून सामने आये हैं जो उन्होंने खुद क्रिएट किए हैं। एक तरह से इन्हें आर्टिफिशयल इमोजी कहा जा सकता है। ये इंटरनेट पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहे हैं। अमिताभ बच्चन के इन इमोजीज़ पर फैंस और स्टार्स पर प्यार बरसा रहे हैं, साथ ही उनकी तारीफ करते नहीं थक रहे।
In the World of AI .. artificial intelligence and dunno what .. this is what all of us shall be eventually reduced to .. I’m just trying to keep ahead .. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 all the cynics and the nay sayers called us in the Film Industry, ‘cartoons’ .. they shall not be too wrong in times to come .. NAAAHH .. jus kidding .. 😂😂 we shall survive and we shall overcome .. DAMN .. that’s such a cliche sentence .. !!! NO .., we’re cool !! Aren’t we .. COME ONNNNN !!
अमिताभ बच्चन ने इन आर्टिफिशयल इमोजी का एक कोलाज बनाकर अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है जो उन्ही के जैसे लग रहे हैं। सभी इमोजी में एक चीज कॉमन है कि सबके चेहरों पर चश्मा लगा हुआ है। अमिताभ ने इस पोस्ट में एक कैप्शन भी लिखा- सभी हेटर्स फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में हम लोगों को कार्टून बुलाते हैं, वो बहुत गलत नहीं हैं। फिर उन्होंने लिखा अरे नहीं, मजाक कर रहा हूं, हम काफी कूल हैं। वाकई बिग बी कूल अंदाज उनके इन क्यूट इमोजी से साफ दिखाई दे रहा है।
... in the days of yore .. shooting for the song ‘rang jamaake.. ‘ for film NASEEB for ManMohanDesai , the crazy genius .. on a revolving set restaurant built at Chandivili Studios .. Chintu as Chaplin , moi as a matador .. song action scenes all on this set .. action on the restaurant on fire .. what times ..
अमिताभ बच्चन सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं वो अपने फैंस के साथ लगातार कुछ ना कुछ नया शेयर करते रहते हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने पहले फोटोशूट की तस्वीर भी साझा की थीं, फैंस को उन मासूम फोटो बहुत पसंद आई थी। अमिताभ बच्चन ने फिल्म नसीब का एक सीन भी शेयर किया था और कहा था कि वो भी क्या दिन थे। कुछ दिन पहले लॉकडाउन के चलते अमिताभ बच्चन ने घर से ही एक फिल्म फैमिली का आइडिया भी जेनरेट किया था। जिसे दर्शकों ने खूब पसंद भी किया।
My very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time .. I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times - Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong minded lady , ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always !!!