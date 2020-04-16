अमिताभ बच्चन का क्यूट इमोजी फेसेस हो रहे वायरल.. बिग बी की क्रिएटिविटी देख फैंस ने की तारीफ

Neha Gupta
| Updated: 16 Apr 2020, 05:16 PM IST
अमिताभ बच्चन का क्यूट इमोजी फेसेस हो रहे वायरल.. बिग बी की क्रिएटिविटी देख फैंस ने की तारीफ

  • क्या आपने देखा बिग बी का कार्टून?
  • अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) ने शेयर किए आर्टिफिशियल इमोजी (Artifical Emoji)
  • फैंस ने कहा आप तो सबसे कूल हैं

नई दिल्ली | लॉकडाउन के बीच सेलेब्स की जबरदस्त क्रिएटिविटी देखने को मिल रही है। बॉलीवुड के शहंशाह अमिताभ बच्चन भी कुछ ऐसा ही कर रहे हैं। हाल ही में बिग बी ढेर सारे कार्टून सामने आये हैं जो उन्होंने खुद क्रिएट किए हैं। एक तरह से इन्हें आर्टिफिशयल इमोजी कहा जा सकता है। ये इंटरनेट पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहे हैं। अमिताभ बच्चन के इन इमोजीज़ पर फैंस और स्टार्स पर प्यार बरसा रहे हैं, साथ ही उनकी तारीफ करते नहीं थक रहे।

अमिताभ बच्चन ने इन आर्टिफिशयल इमोजी का एक कोलाज बनाकर अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है जो उन्ही के जैसे लग रहे हैं। सभी इमोजी में एक चीज कॉमन है कि सबके चेहरों पर चश्मा लगा हुआ है। अमिताभ ने इस पोस्ट में एक कैप्शन भी लिखा- सभी हेटर्स फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में हम लोगों को कार्टून बुलाते हैं, वो बहुत गलत नहीं हैं। फिर उन्होंने लिखा अरे नहीं, मजाक कर रहा हूं, हम काफी कूल हैं। वाकई बिग बी कूल अंदाज उनके इन क्यूट इमोजी से साफ दिखाई दे रहा है।

अमिताभ बच्चन सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं वो अपने फैंस के साथ लगातार कुछ ना कुछ नया शेयर करते रहते हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने पहले फोटोशूट की तस्वीर भी साझा की थीं, फैंस को उन मासूम फोटो बहुत पसंद आई थी। अमिताभ बच्चन ने फिल्म नसीब का एक सीन भी शेयर किया था और कहा था कि वो भी क्या दिन थे। कुछ दिन पहले लॉकडाउन के चलते अमिताभ बच्चन ने घर से ही एक फिल्म फैमिली का आइडिया भी जेनरेट किया था। जिसे दर्शकों ने खूब पसंद भी किया।

