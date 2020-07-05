गुरु पूर्णिमा : अमिताभ बच्चन से लेकर सुभाष घई तक बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने अपने शिक्षकों को किया याद

By: भूप सिंह
| Updated: 05 Jul 2020, 07:40 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan

रु पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर रविवार को अमिताभ बच्चन, रवीना टंडन, मनोज बाजपेयी और निमरत कौर जैसी कई मशहूर हस्तियों ने अपने शिक्षकों और गुरुओं के प्रति आभार व्यक्त किया। सेलिब्रिटीज ने इस मौके पर सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट साझा कीं.....

 

गुरु पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर रविवार को अमिताभ बच्चन, रवीना टंडन, मनोज बाजपेयी और निमरत कौर जैसी कई मशहूर हस्तियों ने अपने शिक्षकों और गुरुओं के प्रति आभार व्यक्त किया। सेलिब्रिटीज ने इस मौके पर सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट साझा कीं।

“कबीरा ते नर अँध है, गुरु को कहते और। हरि रूठे गुरु ठौर है, गुरु रूठे नहीं ठौर॥” ~ गुरुपूर्णिमा के शुभ अवसर पर , चरण स्पर्श ,शत शत नमन , अपने गुरु देव गुरु परम .. परम पूज्य बाबू जी 🙏 poet Kabir says , that individual is blinded if he doth ignore or show no belief in the guru ; for if the Lord be upset, then doth the Guru give solace , but when the Guru be upset then there be no comforting solace, no other path .. कबीरदास जी ने सत्य ही कहा है कि यदि परमात्मा रूठ जाए तो गुरु का आश्रय रहता है परंतु गुरु के उपरांत कोई ठौर नहीं रहता। गुरु के बिना ज्ञान नही - ज्ञान के बिना संस्कृति नही꫰ without the guru , there be no knowledge ; without knowledge there be no sacrament ; संस्कृति के बिना संस्कार नही - संस्कार के बिना आचरण नही꫰ without sacrament there be no culture ; without culture there be no conduct ; आचरण के बिना आदर नही -आदर के बिना मनुष्यता नही꫰ without conduct there be no respect ; without respect there be no humanness ; greetings on guru purnima .. my deference on the feet of my guru .. गुरु पूर्णिमा के शुभ अवसर पर सबको हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं !!! आज गुरु पूर्णिमा पर मेरे गुरु जी के चरणों में भी कोटि-कोटि नमन।🌹🌹🙏🏽

अमिताभ बच्चन : गुरु पूर्णिमा पर बधाई . हमारे बड़ों और गुरुजनों का आशीर्वाद हमारे साथ है। महानायक ने अपने पिता, दिवंगत कवि हरिवंश राय बच्चन की एक तस्वीर भी इंस्टाग्राम पर साझा की।

मनोज वाजपेयी : गुरु पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर मैं अपने सभी गुरुओं को नमन करता हूं जिन्होंने मुझे एक स्पष्ट दिशा दी जिसके बिना मैं उद्देश्यहीन इंसान होता!

सुभाष घई : गुरु पूर्णिमा। गुरु शब्द दो संस्कृत शब्दों अगु+ रु से आया है। गु का अर्थ है अज्ञान या अंधकार और रु का अर्थ है अंधकार को हटाना। गुरु हमें सही चीजें सिखाकर और हमें सही राह दिखाकर हमारे जीवन से अंधकार को दूर करते हैं।

कुणाल कोहली : एकलव्य की तरह मेरे गुरुओं ने मुझे सीधे तौर पर नहीं सिखाया लेकिन मुझे सब कुछ सिखाया। यश चोपड़ा, गुरु दत्त, राज खोसला, राज कपूर, मनोज कुमार, विजय आनंद, सुभाष घई, महेश भट्ट और शेखर कपूर।

निमरत कौर : मैं अपने सभी लोगों के लिए आभारी हूं जो हमेशा मुझे प्रेरित करते हैं, उदाहरण के जरिए मुझे सिखाते हैं और मुझे आशीर्वाद देते हैं।

शमिता शेट्टी : गुरु पूर्णिमा की शुभकामनाएं।

डिनो मोरिया : गुरु पूर्णिमा की शुभकामनाएं। हम अपने बड़ों, हमारे शिक्षकों और गुरुओं से सीखते रहते हैं, हमेशा उनका सम्मान करें।

