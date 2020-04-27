Amitabh Bachchan ने बताया था घर में घुस गया चमगादड़, लोगों को नहीं पसंद आई बात, कर दिया ट्रोल

नई दिल्ली | कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) के चलते पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन (Lockdown) चल रहा है। लोग अपने घरों में बंद हैं लेकिन फिर भी सबके अंदर एक डर भी बना हुआ है। इसी बीच हाल ही में महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) ने एक ब्रेकिंग न्यूज शेयर की थी कि उनके घर में चमगादड़ (Bat News) घुस गया और इसको उन्होंने कोरोना से जोड़ दिया था। जिसका खामियाजा अब उन्हें झेलना पड़ रहा है, कुछ यूजर्स को बिग बी की ये बात बिल्कुल भी पसंद नहीं आई और उन्होंने अमिताभ बच्चन को बुरी तरह से ट्रोल (Troll) कर दिया।

T 3510 - Ladies and gentlemen of the Jury .. news of the hour .. BREAKING NEWS .. would you believe it ..

A Bat , a चमगादर has come into my room .. in Jalsa .. on the 3rd floor .. in my Den .. 😯😯

badi mushkil se use bahar nikala ..

Corona peecha chodh hi nahin raha !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 25, 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) ने ट्वीट कर ये जानकारी दी थी कि इस घंटे की सबसे बड़ी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज। जलसा के तीसरे फ्लोर वाले उनके कमरे में एक चमगादड़ घुस गया जबकि आजकत कभी इस इलाके में ऐसा नहीं देखा। उसे उनका ही घर मिला था घुसने के लिए। कोरोना को कमबख्त पीछा ही नहीं छोड़ रहा, उड़-उड़ के आ रहा है। अमिताभ के इस ट्वीट के बाद कई लोग हैरान रह गए थे और उन्हें सर्तक रहने की सलाह दी थी। लेकिन अब कुछ यूजर्स ने इस बात पर अमिताभ को आड़े हाथों लिया है और चमगादड़ को कोरोनो से जोड़ने पर गुस्सा जताया है।

Sorry to hear this from a reputed personality. Bats are not harmful and there is no need to fear. Kindly understand that they did not spread the virus to human.The reason is still debated. By nature, most animals have got virus in their body. Pls read this👇 pic.twitter.com/BxAdnI67bz — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 25, 2020

एक यूजर ने लिखा- एक फेमस पर्सनालिटी से ये सुनना बेहद निराशाजनक है। चमगादड़ (Bat) नुकसानदायक नहीं होते, उनसे डरने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है। इस बात को समझिए कि उन्होंने कोरोना वायरस नहीं फैलाया है। ये अभी तक साबित नहीं हुआ है। तो एक ने लिखा- सर ये अच्छा नहीं लग रहा है। आपके मिलियन्स में फॉलोवर्स हैं। हमारे पास अभी इस बात का कोई प्रूफ नहीं है कि चमगादड़ से वायरस फैला है। वो पेस्ट कंट्रोल में मदद करते हैं। खैर, यूजर्स अलग-अलग कमेंट्स कर रहे हैं। बता दें कि अभिताभ (Amitabh Bachchan) जरूरतमंद लोगों की लगातार मदद कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने बॉलीवुड से लेकर तेलुगू इंडस्ट्री के दिहाड़ी मजदूरों की मदद के लिए कई लाख रुपए दान किए हैं।

Not in good taste sir. You have millions of followers. Still we don’t have exact process of human virus spillover. Demonising bat is last thing we want. Things we know for sure; They are pollinators. They help in pest control. Please revisit it. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 25, 2020