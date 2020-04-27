Amitabh Bachchan ने बताया था घर में घुस गया चमगादड़, लोगों को नहीं पसंद आई बात, कर दिया ट्रोल

By: Neha Gupta
| Published: 27 Apr 2020, 12:35 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan ने बताया था घर में घुस गया चमगादड़, लोगों को नहीं पसंद आई बात, कर दिया ट्रोल
,

  • अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) के दी थी चमगादड़ (Bat News) की न्यूज
  • यूजर्स को नहीं पसंद आई बात, कर दिया ट्रोल (Troll
  • अमिताभ के कमरे में घुसा था चमगादड़

नई दिल्ली | कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) के चलते पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन (Lockdown) चल रहा है। लोग अपने घरों में बंद हैं लेकिन फिर भी सबके अंदर एक डर भी बना हुआ है। इसी बीच हाल ही में महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) ने एक ब्रेकिंग न्यूज शेयर की थी कि उनके घर में चमगादड़ (Bat News) घुस गया और इसको उन्होंने कोरोना से जोड़ दिया था। जिसका खामियाजा अब उन्हें झेलना पड़ रहा है, कुछ यूजर्स को बिग बी की ये बात बिल्कुल भी पसंद नहीं आई और उन्होंने अमिताभ बच्चन को बुरी तरह से ट्रोल (Troll) कर दिया।

अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) ने ट्वीट कर ये जानकारी दी थी कि इस घंटे की सबसे बड़ी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज। जलसा के तीसरे फ्लोर वाले उनके कमरे में एक चमगादड़ घुस गया जबकि आजकत कभी इस इलाके में ऐसा नहीं देखा। उसे उनका ही घर मिला था घुसने के लिए। कोरोना को कमबख्त पीछा ही नहीं छोड़ रहा, उड़-उड़ के आ रहा है। अमिताभ के इस ट्वीट के बाद कई लोग हैरान रह गए थे और उन्हें सर्तक रहने की सलाह दी थी। लेकिन अब कुछ यूजर्स ने इस बात पर अमिताभ को आड़े हाथों लिया है और चमगादड़ को कोरोनो से जोड़ने पर गुस्सा जताया है।

एक यूजर ने लिखा- एक फेमस पर्सनालिटी से ये सुनना बेहद निराशाजनक है। चमगादड़ (Bat) नुकसानदायक नहीं होते, उनसे डरने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है। इस बात को समझिए कि उन्होंने कोरोना वायरस नहीं फैलाया है। ये अभी तक साबित नहीं हुआ है। तो एक ने लिखा- सर ये अच्छा नहीं लग रहा है। आपके मिलियन्स में फॉलोवर्स हैं। हमारे पास अभी इस बात का कोई प्रूफ नहीं है कि चमगादड़ से वायरस फैला है। वो पेस्ट कंट्रोल में मदद करते हैं। खैर, यूजर्स अलग-अलग कमेंट्स कर रहे हैं। बता दें कि अभिताभ (Amitabh Bachchan) जरूरतमंद लोगों की लगातार मदद कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने बॉलीवुड से लेकर तेलुगू इंडस्ट्री के दिहाड़ी मजदूरों की मदद के लिए कई लाख रुपए दान किए हैं।

related story

लॉकडाउन के दौरान किए पोस्ट पर शर्मिंदा हुए Karan Johar ,माफी मांगते हुए कही ये बड़ी बात
लॉकडाउन के दौरान किए पोस्ट पर शर्मिंदा हुए Karan Johar ,माफी मांगते हुए कही ये बड़ी बात
लॉकडाउन के बीच सलमान खान ने शेयर की सेल्फी, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल
लॉकडाउन के बीच सलमान खान ने शेयर की सेल्फी, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल
जावेद अख्तर ने तारिक फतेह को कहा हिंदू परिषद का प्रवक्ता, दोनों के बीच ट्विटर पर छिड़ी जंग
जावेद अख्तर ने तारिक फतेह को कहा हिंदू परिषद का प्रवक्ता, दोनों के बीच ट्विटर पर छिड़ी जंग
जन्मदिन के मौके पर वरुण धवन ने चुपके से की 5 लाख दिहाड़ी मजदूरों की मदद
जन्मदिन के मौके पर वरुण धवन ने चुपके से की 5 लाख दिहाड़ी मजदूरों की मदद
Amitabh Bachchan amitabh bachchan troll on bat news bat entered in amitabh bachchan home amitabh bachchan shared breaking news of bat entered coronavirus Amitabh Bachchan Tweet