अमिताभ बच्चन ने शेयर की पेरिस की फोटो , अभिषेक बच्चन की हो रही चर्चा

View this post on Instagram

Paris, Montmartre, 1985 .. the famous bohemian courtyard of artists and painters .. made famous by the legendary artist Toulouse Lautrec .. a film made on him ‘Moulin Rouge’ that starred the incredible actor José Ferrer .. and later Moulin Rouge made by Baz Luhrmann .. and of course “Calcuttaites” would dwell on the famous night club Moulin Rouge , on Prak Steeet .. our nightly hang out during 1962 - 1968 .. and the band of Louis Banks and singer Pam Crane .. aaahhhh .. those were the days my friend .. Back to the picture 😀 .. Abhishek thinking that my portrait being drawn is going all wrong 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣