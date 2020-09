26 साल बड़े Milind Soman से Ankita Konwar ने रचाई शादी, परिवार को नहीं था यह रिश्ता मंजूर

View this post on Instagram

Then and Now 😊 This day, 2 years back I vowed to be with you and be your partner in everything. So today when you asked if I would climb 300 floors with you to celebrate the beginning of the 3rd year of our marriage, I of course said yes 😊 I was surprised that I could do it with such ease 😃 Although this day was supposed to be spent sipping a fruity drink somewhere far away in the middle of the Indian ocean, this right here doesn’t seem bad either. Eating home cooked meal and drinking kokum sherbet is fantastic too. In short, everything and everywhere is beautiful with you. We’ve got this, as long as we have each other 😘 Love you with all of me, my love ❤️ #happyweddinganniversary #happyearthday🌎 . #love #livetoinspire #foreveryouandi #theultrahusband