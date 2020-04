लॉकडाउन के बीच अनुपम खेर ने लता मंगेशकर से की बात, सुर कोकिला ने दिया तोहफा.. एक्टर ने किया शेयर

View this post on Instagram

In my series "Call people who make you happy" I got lucky when I dialled @lata_mangeshkar Ji's landline number and she actually picked up the phone herself. What followed was a 9min conversation of total bliss for me. It was therapeutic. Lata ji is a #NationalTreasure and a blessing to all Indians. As a “gift of a lifetime” she sent me some videos. Sharing one of them from her original recording of one of my favourite songs about much needed #HopeAndBelief. Over to you people! Enjoy!🙏🙏🌈 #Goddess #Saraswati