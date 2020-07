अनुपम को याद आया 80 का दशक: जब महंगे फोटोग्राफर ने इस शर्त पर फ्री में क्लिक की उनकी फोटो

View this post on Instagram

Story of this picture: This is in the early 80’s when I must have acted in not more than 7 to 8 films. I had just started my career as an actor. I had a fantasy of sending my autographed pics to my possible fans like big stars did. And I wanted the photograph to be clicked only by the ace photographer of those days #GautamRajadhyaksha. He was a star himself and very expensive. All top actors were his clients. I somehow reached out to him and explained to him what I wanted. He asked me do I even get fan mail? I said not really but it may start soon. He was amused at my optimism. He obliged and did not charge me a single penny. But he added, “Don’t ever change as a person with success.” Later we became friends. I was happy to feature in his coffee table book on actors. He is in a better world now. But for the coming so many years this was the only autographed pic I will send to my fans. Sometimes I do miss the 80’s for so many reasons. 😍☹️#Nostalgia #Stories #Innocence