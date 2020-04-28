Off The Record के तीसरे पार्ट का Anushka Sharma बनी हिस्सा, सुनाई दिल धड़कने दो की अपनी इंट्रो स्टोरी

नई दिल्ली | लॉकडाउन (Lockdown) के चलते पूरे देश में अलग-अलग तरह की क्रिएटिव चीज़े देखने को मिल रही हैं। इंस्टाग्राम पर कुछ वक्त पहले शुरू किया गया पेज 'टाइगर बेबी' (Tiger Baby) आजकल काफी चर्चाओं में हैं। इस पेज को डायरेक्टर जोया अख्तर (Zoya Akhtar) और रीमा कागती ने शुरू किया है। इस पर कई मीम्स, स्टोरी टेलिंग जैसी चीजें सेलेब्स द्वारा देखने को मिलती हैं। हाल ही में इसका हिस्सा एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा (Anushka Sharma) भी बन गई हैं। उन्होंने Off The Record के तीसरे पार्ट में फिल्म दिल धड़कने दो (Dil Dhadakne Do) से अपने इंट्रो सीन को सुनाया।
अनुष्का अपने कैरेक्टर फराह की बात करते हुए कहती हैं कि फिल्म में उनका इंट्रो सीन उनके लिए क्यों खास था। उन्होंने शूटिंग की कुछ खास बातें बताते हुए कहा कि बिना कुछ बोले आंखों के इशारों से हम बात कर रहे थे। सबसे खास बात ये थी इस सीन में एक डॉग दो कपल्स की भावनाओँ को समझ रहा होता है।
We make films for the silver screen but the little stories that make the big picture don’t always come through. Here's introducing our 'Off The Record' series where cast and crew from the Tiger Baby clan let us in on what went into creating some of their best scenes, what their psychology was in that moment and why this particular scene will always remain unforgettable to them. #nowrolling #storybehindthescene #offtherecordwithtigerbaby Off The Record with Anushka Sharma Film: Dil Dhadakne Do Scene : Farah's introduction scene
टाइगर बेबी ने इसे अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करते हुए लिखा- हम फिल्में सिल्वर स्क्रीन के लिए बनाते हैं लेकिन कुछ छोटी कहानियां जो तस्वीर को बड़ा बनाती हैं वो सामने नहीं आ पाती। यहां Off The Record की सीरीज में एक और बेस्ट सीन की कहानी।
बता दें कि अनुष्का शर्मा से पहले फरहान अख्तर (Farhan Akhtar) और रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) भी फिल्म से जुड़े अपने खास सीन के बारे में बात कर चुके हैं। फरहान अख्तर ने जिंदगी मिलेगी ना दोबारा के एक सीन को नरेट किया। वहीं रणवीर सिंह ने दिल धड़कने दो के एक सीन की बात की। Off The Record के अलावा टाइगर बेबी पर कई सेलेब्स कहानियां या कविता सुना चुके हैं। शबाना आजमी से लेकर दीया मिर्जा भी इसमें शामिल हो चुके हैं।