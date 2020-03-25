मां को याद कर अर्जुन कपूर ने कहा- 'काश इस वक्त तुम होती तो मैं तुम्हारे साथ घर पर वक्त बिताता'

View this post on Instagram

I wish I could be at home like this today would have felt safe & maybe even smiled more than anyone has ever seen me smile. It’s been 8 years today since you left us Mom... the world has come to a standstill now but mine & @anshulakapoor s world was shattered when u left forget standing still.... we have tried to pick up the pieces some days are tougher than others though... I’ve managed to survive 8 years of being an actor & a working individual she’s also started her own business with @fankindofficial !!! Anshula more or less runs the house and I run to her if I need something in the house or in life... the world has changed Maa right now in this moment I wish I had you at home would have spent so much time with u that I couldn’t when I was trying to lose weight do my acting classes and when I was away shooting ishaqzaade during ur chemotherapy... would have tried to make up for the nonstop sprinting that I would have been upto and maybe taken u for granted... I love u Maa I miss u Maa... I miss having ur name show up on my phone to check up on me... I just hope wherever you are you are happy and watching over ur 2 brats 🤗