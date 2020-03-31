अर्जुन कपूर ने शेयर की बचपन की अनदेखी तस्वीर, बहन अंशुला भी हैं मौजूद

नई दिल्ली: कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) के चलते पूरा देश 14 अप्रैल तक लॉकडाउन है। ऐसे में कोई भी घर से बाहर नहीं निकल पा रहा है। बॉलीवुड स्टार्स भी इस वक्त घर पर ही वक्त बिता रहे हैं। लॉकडाउन के बीच सभी स्टार्स सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर काफी एक्टिव हो गए हैं और आए दिन अपनी एक्टिविटी या थ्रोबैक तस्वीरें शेयर कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में एक्टर अर्जुन (Arjun Kapoor) की एक बचपन की तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रही है।
दरअसल, इस तस्वीर को खुद अर्जुन कपूर ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से पोस्ट किया है। तस्वीर में आप देख सकते हैं कि अर्जुन कपूर के साथ उनकी बहन भी मौजूद हैं। अर्जुन ने बहन अंशुला को अपनी गोद में पकड़ रखा है। दोनों की यह बेहद ही प्यारी तस्वीर लोगों को काफी पसंद आ रही है। इस तस्वीर को शेयर करते हुए अर्जुन ने कैप्शन में लिखा- 'बहन अंशुला के साथ साल 1990 से आइसोलेशन में हूं।' अर्जुन और अंशुला दोनों ही इस तस्वीर में काफी क्यूट लग रहे हैं।
आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले अर्जुन कपूर ने अपनी मां के लिए इमोशनल पोस्ट लिखा था। अर्जुन ने एक तस्वीर शेयर की थी, जिसमें वह खुद, उनकी मां और बहन अंशुला थीं। इस तस्वीर को शेयर करते हुए कहा था कि काश वो इस वक्त अपनी मां के साथ वक्त गुजार पाते। जो वह अपना वजन घटाते वक्त, एक्टिंग क्लास और इश्कजादे की शूटिंग के चलते नहीं बिता पाए थे। उनका ये पोस्ट काफी वायरल हुआ था।
View this post on Instagram
I wish I could be at home like this today would have felt safe & maybe even smiled more than anyone has ever seen me smile. It’s been 8 years today since you left us Mom... the world has come to a standstill now but mine & @anshulakapoor s world was shattered when u left forget standing still.... we have tried to pick up the pieces some days are tougher than others though... I’ve managed to survive 8 years of being an actor & a working individual she’s also started her own business with @fankindofficial !!! Anshula more or less runs the house and I run to her if I need something in the house or in life... the world has changed Maa right now in this moment I wish I had you at home would have spent so much time with u that I couldn’t when I was trying to lose weight do my acting classes and when I was away shooting ishaqzaade during ur chemotherapy... would have tried to make up for the nonstop sprinting that I would have been upto and maybe taken u for granted... I love u Maa I miss u Maa... I miss having ur name show up on my phone to check up on me... I just hope wherever you are you are happy and watching over ur 2 brats 🤗