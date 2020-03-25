अर्जुन कपूर ने गर्लफ्रेंड मलाइका अरोड़ा को किया ट्रोल, एक्ट्रेस ने कुछ ऐसे दिया जवाब

View this post on Instagram

Dear All, Sarva's and DIVA yoga’s vision is to connect 7 billion breaths. The health and safety of this community is our top priority coming from the birth place of yoga, India. While everyone is spending most of their time indoors, we intent on making yoga accessible, easy and fun. We have over 2000 live sessions happening in SARVA and DIVA in this month. We have separately started 75 live sessions in this month for free for the people in ITALY! As a yoga based wellness company, we definitely can't ignore the changing conditions that the world is currently going through and we want to ensure we give our 100% effort in making the smallest difference that we can. Help us spread the word to friends, family and those in need. We believe that everybody should have access to immunity supporting, stress reducing practices and the opportunity to take care of their health and well being- Physically, mentally and emotionally. To book your live classes slots, *log onto live.sarva.com or check out @thedivayoga Instagram handle* and begin your practice. We take in only 15 participants per session on live.sarva.com as we would like to give personal attention to everybody but on the live classes on Instagram, we have had over 20,000 people attending it. So, please spread this and let’s make a difference in people’s lives. Signing off, Malaika Arora Co founder - SARVA and Diva Yoga.