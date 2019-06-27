'आर्टिकल 15' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू आया सामने, सेलब्स ने बताया 'मस्ट वॉच', आयुष्मान की फिर लगी 'लॉटरी'
Amit Kumar Singh
Publish: Jun, 27 2019 06:17:06 (IST)
'आर्टिकल 15' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू आया सामने, सेलब्स ने बताया 'मस्ट वॉच', आयुष्मान की फिर लगी 'लॉटरी'
article 15

पिछले साल 'अंधाधुन' और 'बधाई हो' जैसी फिल्मों के बाद इस साल फिर आयुष्मान अपनी एक और फिल्म के साथ हाजिर हो चुके हैं।

आयुष्मान खुराना के सितारें बुलंदियों पर हैं। पिछले साल 'अंधाधुन' और 'बधाई हो' जैसी फिल्मों के बाद इस साल फिर वो अपनी एक और फिल्म के साथ हाजिर हो चुके हैं। हाल में इस फिल्म की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई। इस स्क्रीनिंग में फिल्मी सितारों का जमावड़ा देखने को मिला। सभी ने फिल्म की खूब तारीफ की। चलिए देखते हैं सितारों ने इस फिल्म को लेकर कैसे रिव्यू दिए।

 

article-15-ayushmann-khurrana-celebrity-review

एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर ने स्क्रीनिंग के बाद ट्वीट कर आर्टिकल 15 और आयुष्मान खुराना की तारीफ की। स्वरा ने लिखा, 'आयुष्मान खुराना और सभी का बेहतरीन काम। सभी को बधाई। इस फिल्म को बनाने के लिए शुक्रिया। आर्टिकल 15 जरूर देखना चाहिए।' स्वरा ने एक्टर मोहम्मद जाशीन आयूब को टैग करते हुए उनकी उम्दा अदाकारी की भी तारीफ की है।

 

स्वरा के अलावा तापसी पन्नू को भी मूवी पसंद आई। तापसी ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'बातें बहुत हुई काम शुरू करें क्या? कम स्पेस होने की वजह से सभी कलाकारों का नाम नहीं लिख सकती। हर किसी का नाम लिए जाने की जरूरत है। इसलिए मैं बस क्लैपिंग के साथ एंड कर रही हूं।'



इसके साथ ही डांसर शक्ति मोहन, अंगद बेदी, मनीष पॉल और आयुष्मान की पत्नी ताहिरा कश्यप ने फिल्म की खूब तारीफ की है।

related story

Article 15: आयुष्मान को लगा गहरा धक्का, चौथे ही दिन फिल्म की कमाई में आई भारी गिरावट
Article 15: आयुष्मान को लगा गहरा धक्का, चौथे ही दिन फिल्म की कमाई में आई भारी गिरावट
'बधाई हो' का करिश्मा नहीं दोहरा पाए आयुष्मान खुराना, तीसरे दिन 'आर्टिकल 15' ने कमाए सिर्फ इतने करोड़
'बधाई हो' का करिश्मा नहीं दोहरा पाए आयुष्मान खुराना, तीसरे दिन 'आर्टिकल 15' ने कमाए सिर्फ इतने करोड़
अनुभव सिन्हा ने दिया फिल्मा का विरोध करने वालों को दो टूक जवाब, कहा- मेरी बहनों और दिवंगत मां को रेप की धमकी देने वालों से...
अनुभव सिन्हा ने दिया फिल्मा का विरोध करने वालों को दो टूक जवाब, कहा- मेरी बहनों और दिवंगत मां को रेप की धमकी देने वालों से...
'Article 15' Special Screening: आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म देखने पहुंचे शाहरुख से लेकर तापसी, देखे फोटोज

+5

'Article 15' Special Screening: आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म देखने पहुंचे शाहरुख से लेकर तापसी, देखे फोटोज
Article 15: रिलीज से पहले ही आयुष्मान की फिल्म पर गिरी गाज, निराश हो सकते हैं फैंस
Article 15: रिलीज से पहले ही आयुष्मान की फिल्म पर गिरी गाज, निराश हो सकते हैं फैंस
आयुष्मान की 'आर्टिकल 15' के रैप का टीजर, 'शुरू करें क्या..'

आयुष्मान की 'आर्टिकल 15' के रैप का टीजर, 'शुरू करें क्या..'
इस महीने एक से बढ़कर एक धाकड़ फिल्में देंगी दस्तक, सलमान से लेकर शाहिद की साख लगी दांव पर
इस महीने एक से बढ़कर एक धाकड़ फिल्में देंगी दस्तक, सलमान से लेकर शाहिद की साख लगी दांव पर
आर्टिकल 15:'आपकी औकात आपको ये ट्रेलर देखने की अनुमती नहीं देता है'
आर्टिकल 15:'आपकी औकात आपको ये ट्रेलर देखने की अनुमती नहीं देता है'
दादाजी के जीते जी ये काम नहीं करने का आयुष्मान को है अफसोस, अब करेंगे उनकी ख्वाहिश पूरी
दादाजी के जीते जी ये काम नहीं करने का आयुष्मान को है अफसोस, अब करेंगे उनकी ख्वाहिश पूरी