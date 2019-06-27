'आर्टिकल 15' का फर्स्ट रिव्यू आया सामने, सेलब्स ने बताया 'मस्ट वॉच', आयुष्मान की फिर लगी 'लॉटरी'

पिछले साल 'अंधाधुन' और 'बधाई हो' जैसी फिल्मों के बाद इस साल फिर आयुष्मान अपनी एक और फिल्म के साथ हाजिर हो चुके हैं।
आयुष्मान खुराना के सितारें बुलंदियों पर हैं। पिछले साल 'अंधाधुन' और 'बधाई हो' जैसी फिल्मों के बाद इस साल फिर वो अपनी एक और फिल्म के साथ हाजिर हो चुके हैं। हाल में इस फिल्म की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई। इस स्क्रीनिंग में फिल्मी सितारों का जमावड़ा देखने को मिला। सभी ने फिल्म की खूब तारीफ की। चलिए देखते हैं सितारों ने इस फिल्म को लेकर कैसे रिव्यू दिए।
एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर ने स्क्रीनिंग के बाद ट्वीट कर आर्टिकल 15 और आयुष्मान खुराना की तारीफ की। स्वरा ने लिखा, 'आयुष्मान खुराना और सभी का बेहतरीन काम। सभी को बधाई। इस फिल्म को बनाने के लिए शुक्रिया। आर्टिकल 15 जरूर देखना चाहिए।' स्वरा ने एक्टर मोहम्मद जाशीन आयूब को टैग करते हुए उनकी उम्दा अदाकारी की भी तारीफ की है।
Stellar choice of film @ayushmannk ♥️ Impactful performances by everyone! #AyushmannKhurrana #ManojPahwa #KumudMishra @Ashishsverma @sayanigupta #RonjiniChakraborty & everyone else in this talented cast. Kudos to you all! Thank you for making this film. #Article15 is a MUST WATCH pic.twitter.com/kt6FkS9co3— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 26, 2019
स्वरा के अलावा तापसी पन्नू को भी मूवी पसंद आई। तापसी ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'बातें बहुत हुई काम शुरू करें क्या? कम स्पेस होने की वजह से सभी कलाकारों का नाम नहीं लिख सकती। हर किसी का नाम लिए जाने की जरूरत है। इसलिए मैं बस क्लैपिंग के साथ एंड कर रही हूं।'
बातें बहुत हुई काम शुरू करें क्या ??— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 26, 2019
❤️❤️ #Article15
Can’t possibly write names of all people involved coz of the limited space here and each n everyone deserves a mention so will just end with 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 May Your Tribe Grow 💪🏼
इसके साथ ही डांसर शक्ति मोहन, अंगद बेदी, मनीष पॉल और आयुष्मान की पत्नी ताहिरा कश्यप ने फिल्म की खूब तारीफ की है।
Mobilising a Revolution @ayushmannk— Shakti Mohan (@MohanShakti) June 27, 2019
A must watch for All 🇮🇳
So proud of you Ayush for your devotion towards this subject. #Article15 Team @Ishatalwar3 @anubhavsinha
A powerful film with a powerful force @ayushmannk and a powerful filmmaker @anubhavsinha #article15 is a must watch. A very hard hitting and gripping film with pitch perfect performances from the entire cast of @sayanigupta #KumudMishra #ManojPahwa #IshaTalwar pic.twitter.com/ayfCSXd3jA— ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) June 27, 2019
And I am so proud of this one!! @anubhavsinha @sayanigupta @Ishatalwar3 #manojpahwa #KumudMishra @Mdzeeshanayyub @ayushmannk and anyone who is even remotely associated with this amazing project!👏🙌 such a value adding film! Most relevant #article15 pic.twitter.com/bUESFyPeOU— Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) June 27, 2019
Saw #Article15 last nite...BRILLIANT is the word... @ayushmannk is excellent as always!!Special mention to #KumudMishra sir and #manojpahwa sir!!so much to learn from them... but all boils down to the captain of the ship @anubhavsinha !!hats off sir!!— Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) June 27, 2019