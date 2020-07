Asim riaz dream car BMW: आसिम रियाज ने खरीदी ड्रीम कार, अब बिग बॉस कंटेंस्टेंट करेंगे बीएमडब्ल्यू 5 सीरीज की सवारी

View this post on Instagram

I’m extremely happy today to get my DREAM CAR. new beast - BMW 5 Series M Sports that I bought from The Car Mall, Delhi. They deal in Luxury Premium vehicles and provide quality cars with an excellent service that’s smooth & hassle free. I am more than satisfied with my experience with the car mall and recommend everyone to go try them out if you’re looking for your next luxury ride. Thank you Mr Amit Mehta and team for your impeccable service. @tcmdelhi @amitmehta9999 #TheCarMall #NewDelhi #TCMDelhi#AsimRiaz #LuxuryCars# 9811242588