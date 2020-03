अनुपम खेर और उनकी मां के बीच दीवार बना कोरोनावायरस,आइसोलेशन की वजह से वीडियो कॉल पर की बात

View this post on Instagram

As a precaution I decided not to visit Mom after coming back from NY. So facetimed her instead. Initially she got angry but soon understood the importance of social distance. In this case mother-son distance. Both of us felt bad. पर क्या करे ? आजकल के माहौल में ये जरूरी है। But #DulariiRocks...Always. 😍🤓😎