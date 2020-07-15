पिता Irrfan Khan को यादकर बेटे बाबिल ने लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट, पढ़कर आखें हो जाएंगी नम

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड और हॉलीवुड में अपने अभिनय से अलग छाप छोड़ने वाले महान अभिनेता इरफान खान (Irrfan Khan death )कुछ महीने पहले यानी अप्रैल में अपने परिवार और चाहने वालों को रोता बिलखता छोड़ कर दुनिया को अलविदा कह गए थे। इरफान (RIP Irrfan Khan) की मौत के इतने समय बाद भी लोगों के दिलों में उनकी यादें अभी भी ताज़ा हैं। इरफान खान(Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shares pics) की वाइफ सुतापा और बेटे बाबिल (Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares picture while remembering)उनसे जुड़ी यादों की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करते रहते हैं। हालही में सुतापा (Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Shares An Emotional Note) ने एक इमोशनल पोस्ट लिखा तो एक दिन बाद उनके बेटे बाबिल(babil khan share throwback pics) ने ये थ्रोबैक तस्वीर शेयर की।
5 years too much, And now you’re a stranger 5 years in love, Pickin straws out the haystack Flicking through the picket pages Of the books I never read through. And that’s just one half of it The other half is you, Gleaming through the wicked winter moon, I wish I could fit in your shoes. You have gone so far away. And I’m always just a little too late. Plucking the strings of my sitar to soothe, These Monday morning blues And I carried on like the wayward son, In the wayward sun, but I found myself roaming the wastelands. I was high, when I witnessed my mother cry. I might never win. For, never will forget me, the unforgivable sin. Blood on her lips, crippled my heart. Pierced my soul like an adamant dart. Ma, my ma, tell me you love me too. Ma, my ma, I would give it all for you. (Yo bro, u know I love you more than life itself. ) @sikdarsutapa
साझा की गई तस्वीर में पिता इरफान और मां सुतापा दिख रहे हैं। इस थ्रोबैक तस्वीर में इरफान कुर्सी पर बैठे हैं तो सुतापा उनके बगल में खड़ी नज़र आरही हैं, वैसे यह तस्वीर ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट है जिसे देखकर सभी की यादें ताजा हो गईं।खास बात यह है कि सुनहले यादों की तस्वीर के साथ बाबिल ने अपने एक कविता भी लिखी है।
You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I’ll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the indian cinema that’s beyond our controlled Bollywood. Unfortunately, it did happen. Bollywood was not respected, no awareness of 60’s - 90’s Indian cinema or credibility of opinion. There was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about indian cinema called ‘Bollywood and Beyond’, that too gone through in a class full of chuckles. it was tough to even get a sensible conversation about the real Indian cinema of Satyajit Ray and K.Asif going. You know why that is? Because we, as the Indian audience, refused to evolve. My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle). Because we as an audience wanted that, we enjoyed it, all we sought was entertainment and safety of thought, so afraid to have our delicate illusion of reality shattered, so unaccepting of any shift in perception. All effort to explore the potential of cinema and its implications on humanity and existentialism was at best kept by the sidelines. Now there is a change, a new fragrance in the wind. A new youth, searching for a new meaning. We must stand our ground, not let this thirst for a deeper meaning be repressed again. A strange feeling beset when Kalki was trolled for looking like a boy when she cut her hair short, that is pure abolishment of potential. (Although I resent that Sushant’s demise has now become a fluster of political debates, but if a positive change is manifesting, in the way of the Taoist, we embrace it.)
कविता में बाबिल ने लिखा है- 'पांच साल बहुत ज्यादा होते हैं और आप एक अजनबी हैं, प्यार में पांच साल। काश मैं आपके जूतों में फिट हो पाता। आप इतनी दूर चले गए हैं और मैं हमेशा थोड़ा बहुत देर से आता हूं।' कविता में बेटे ने पिता के डोर जाने के दुख को शब्दों से इस तरह पिरोया है जिसे पढ़ कर लोगों की आँखें नाम हो जयें। बाबिल ने आगे लिखा- 'जब मैं अपनी मां को रोते देखता हूं तो वो मेरे लिए मुश्किल घड़ी होती है। मैं शायद कभी नहीं जीत सकता।' बाबिल ने अपने इस पोस्ट के साथ तीन तस्वीरें साझा की हैं।
एक दूसरी तस्वीर में बाबिल अपने भाई अयान के साथ हैं। एक्टर इरफान खान(Irrfan Khan's sons, Babil and Ayaa) और सुतापा के दो बेटे हैं और दोनों विदेश में पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं। बतादें ये संजोग अच्छा था कि लॉकडाउन से कुछ समय पहले ही वे दोनों भारत आ गए थे।