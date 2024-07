Review – #BadNewz

Rating – 3.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟



BAD NEWZ is hilarious, funny and a wholesome entertaining film, has glamour, style, swag, romance, comedy, confusion, drama and most importantly emotions towards the end….



Vicky kaushal walks away with all the limelight, Tripti… pic.twitter.com/j1Mm7BBY2E— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 19, 2024